MICHAEL RICHARDSON CHARGED FOR FRAUDULENT CONVERSION

Michael Richardson of Parray’s Village, St. Peters, St. Kitts, faces two charges of Fraudulent Conversion (Larceny) for offenses committed between January 30th, 2024, and June 14th, 2024, and between February 20th, 2024, and June 14th, 2024. The charges were formally laid on June 14th, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station.

