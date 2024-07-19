Shooting Incident in the vicinity of the Anguilla Courthouse

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Valley, Anguilla – 19 July 2024 – The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) confirms that there was a shooting incident on today’s date in the vicinity of the courthouse, which resulted in one individual being injured.The incident occurred around 10:40 am. RAPF officers promptly arrived at the scene to secure the area and conduct an initial investigation.At this time, the Royal Anguilla Police Force is actively investigating this incident. We are urging anyone with information that may assist in our investigation to come forward. Your cooperation is crucial in helping us solve this case and ensure the safety of our community.If you have any information, please contact us immediately via the following:

Emergency Hotline: 911Direct Line: 264-497-2333/5333Confidential Website: www.gov.ai/911We assure the public that all information provided will be handled with the utmost confidentiality. The safety and security of our residents and visitors remain our top priority, and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.Please stay tuned for further updates via our official channels.