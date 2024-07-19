Dominica’s Kavem Hodge Achieves Maiden Test Century

Kavem Hodge etched his name in history by becoming only the second Dominican to score a Test century. In a standout performance against England, Hodge registered his maiden Test century, scoring 120 runs off 171 balls. This achievement follows Irwin Shillingford’s 120 against Pakistan in 1977.

Hodge’s resilient knock was a display of the West Indies’ hidden talent and determination, particularly after their humbling at Lord’s. His innings, bolstered by a 175-run partnership with fellow Dominican Alick Athanaze for the fourth wicket, provided a strong response to England’s aggressive bowling by Mark Wood and Atkinson.

Hodge described his battle with Mark Wood as “brutal,” adding that overcoming such challenges made his century even more satisfying. Reflecting on his achievement, Hodge said, “It’s a dream come true… especially at the highest level, in England against England.” His performance allowed the West Indies to close at 351 for five, potentially putting pressure on England.

Playing in only his fourth Test at the age of 31, Hodge’s century is a testament to his perseverance and skill. As he drove Ben Stokes for four to reach his hundred, the moment was met with jubilation from teammates and fans alike.