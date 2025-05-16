ST. KITTS CRICKET ON THE BRINK OF A NEW ERA — REBELS RISE TO REVIVE A GAME LEFT FOR DEAD

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 16, 2025

After a decade of stagnation, scandal, and silence, a bold new team is stepping up to rescue St. Kitts cricket from collapse. With promises to “Revive the Game & Reignite the Passion,” a reformist slate led by veteran journalist Val Henry is vying to take control of the cricket association and usher in a long-overdue transformation of the sport on the island.

The team includes Austin A. Williams as Vice President, Bervis C. Burke as Secretary, Viandre Edwards as Treasurer, and Charles Morton as Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, backed by a diverse group of committed managers. Together, they are positioning themselves as the last hope to save club cricket from institutional decay.

Their campaign has sparked widespread buzz—not just because of who they are, but because of what they stand against. In a bombshell release that reads like a charge sheet, the group has listed 10 damning reasons why clubs and members are demanding immediate change in the cricket association’s leadership:

The Shocking State of St. Kitts Cricket:

Zero red-ball cricket for over 10 years despite five terms of leadership. Not a single red-ball league held in years. No audited financial reports. No Annual General Meetings in a decade—only election-related gatherings. Repeated violations of the constitution, including ignored deadlines for AGMs and Biennial Meetings. An association mired in financial disarray. Unpaid vendors and groundskeepers—some dating back to 2024. Broken communication lines between leadership and membership. A PR vacuum, leaving the public in the dark about cricket events. No vision. No direction. No future.

A New Beginning or More of the Same?

With such explosive claims and mounting frustration among players, clubs, and fans, the election has turned into a referendum on the very survival of cricket in St. Kitts. Many see the current administration as a relic of the past—out of touch, unaccountable, and ineffective.

But the reformist team, backed by experienced professionals from diverse backgrounds, is offering more than complaints. They are offering a plan. A vision. A lifeline.

“This is not about personalities. It’s about performance. And the performance has been a disaster,” said one club official privately. “We can’t afford another term of silence and failure.”

Eyes on the Ball

As the election looms, the cricketing community is watching closely. The stakes could not be higher. For many, this isn’t just about who runs cricket—it’s about whether cricket survives at all.

A change is no longer a hope. It’s a necessity.

Will St. Kitts cricket finally get the leadership it deserves? Or will the game remain stuck in the shadows of incompetence? The answer may come with the next ballot