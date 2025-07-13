PLP STAGES ELECTRIFYING, MASSIVE & MEMORABLE CONVENTION — MOMENTUM UNDENIABLE, UNSTOPPABLE !

Basseterre, St. Kitts – July 13, 2025 —

If there was ever any doubt about the political strength and growing dominance of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), last evening’s explosive 2025 Convention held at Greenlands Park utterly obliterated it.

With a sea of vibrant orange filling the massive tent and the surrounding areas, the energy was electric, the crowd was fired up, and the message was crystal clear — the PLP surge is not just real; it’s unstoppable.

Hundreds upon hundreds of energized supporters, from the young to the elderly, gathered in a show of unity and unwavering belief in the PLP movement. The Convention wasn’t just a political event — it was a statement of intent. A declaration that the People’s Labour Party is not just back — it’s building fast, it’s strong, and it’s ready to lead.

Adding international gravitas to the evening was former Grenadian Foreign Minister Oliver Joseph, who served as the Convention’s Special Guest Speaker, delivering a rousing address that praised the PLP’s organizational strength, visionary leadership, and grassroots reach across St. Kitts and Nevis.

But the highlight of the evening belonged to PLP Political Leader and Third Prime Minister of the Federation, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, who delivered what many are calling one of the most memorable and emotionally charged speeches of his career.

In a passionate, sharp-edged address that both inspired and ignited the crowd, Dr. Harris reminded the nation of the successes and stability of his Team Unity-led government while launching a blistering critique of the current administration under PM Terrance Drew.

“But alas, there is the problem we acknowledge. Chocolate is around. We acknowledge that July… Labour is the problem. Labour is the problem. And we acknowledge, all of us and our families, that the only solution is a People’s Labour Party-led government,” declared Dr. Harris to thunderous applause and chants of “Bring Back PLP!”

He continued:

“Our government will include people, will reflect the diversity of our country, people from all walks of life, because we are a people-centric party. Our mission is focused on the upliftment and amelioration of our people. Our consciences will not allow us to let the people of St. Kitts and Nevis suffer any longer.”

Key Convention Highlights:

Massive turnout under a packed marquee at Greenlands Park.

under a packed marquee at Greenlands Park. Vibrant crowd energy , enthusiastic chants, and visible excitement from every corner.

, enthusiastic chants, and visible excitement from every corner. Diverse participation from every constituency — women, youth, and elders standing shoulder to shoulder in orange solidarity.

from every constituency — women, youth, and elders standing shoulder to shoulder in orange solidarity. Dynamic speeches from PLP leaders and new faces, highlighting the party’s evolving strength and commitment to real people-centered governance.

from PLP leaders and new faces, highlighting the party’s evolving strength and commitment to real people-centered governance. PLP momentum validated by recent national polls showing growing support and collapsing confidence in the Drew-led Labour administration.

The PLP Convention was more than just a night of speeches and celebration — it was a powerful reaffirmation that the party remains the most dynamic, visible, and organized political force in the Federation.

The message from Greenlands Park last night?

The PLP is rising — and it’s bringing the people with it.

#PLPConvention2025 #BringBackPLP #PLPMomentum #LabourIsTheProblem #BetterForAll