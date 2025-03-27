St. Kitts’ Tariq Lynch-Wade Makes History as First Bermudian Pilot to Fly a BermudAir Plane to Bermuda

Tariq Lynch-Wade, whose father hails from St. Kitts, has made history as the first Bermudian-licensed pilot to fly a BermudAir aircraft to Bermuda. This achievement marks a significant milestone in his distinguished aviation career and serves as an inspiration to aspiring pilots across Bermuda and the Caribbean.

Tariq, who has been BermudAir’s Head of Safety since May 2024, now takes to the cockpit, fulfilling a lifelong dream that began when he first laid hands on a model airplane as a child. His journey in aviation has been nothing short of remarkable, from earning his aviation degree at Jacksonville University to holding key positions such as Director of Operations at the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority.

As a founding member of Aviators Alliance Bermuda, Tariq continues to mentor and pave the way for future generations of pilots. His recent accomplishment underscores his dedication, perseverance, and the limitless possibilities for Caribbean aviators in the global aviation industry.

BermudAir has proudly celebrated Tariq’s historic flight, recognizing his contributions to aviation safety and leadership. With this milestone, he not only soars through the skies but also uplifts a new wave of talent eager to follow in his footsteps.