Opportunity Knocks: S L Horsford & Company Limited Seeks General Manager for Building Center in St. Kitts

S L Horsford & Co. Ltd., a prominent diversified retailer based in St. Kitts & Nevis, is on the lookout for a dynamic and experienced individual to fill the position of General Manager for its Building Center in St. Kitts. This career opportunity comes as part of the company’s commitment to maintaining excellence and leadership in key retailing sectors.

**Position: General Manager – Building Center St. Kitts**

The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in overseeing the hardware store and lumberyard operations at Horsford’s Building Center. The company is seeking an individual who not only possesses strong leadership qualities but also has a proven track record of fostering team spirit in a service and retail environment.

**Responsibilities:**

– Ensure prompt and courteous customer service through knowledgeable and well-trained staff.

– Oversee the prompt delivery of goods when required.

– Maintain appropriate levels and types of inventory in accordance with company policy, utilizing effective ordering techniques.

– Uphold the company’s pricing policies.

– Ensure proper merchandising and display of inventory for easy customer identification.

– Maintain a clean, comfortable, and safe environment for both customers and staff.

**Qualifications and Experience:**

– Good customer contact skills.

– Exceptional organization and delegation skills.

– Excellent knowledge of retail selling, with a background in merchandising and retail.

– Ability to plan and supervise promotions and advertising to maximize sales and profits.

– Strong communication and analytical skills.

– Non-Nationals must possess a CARICOM Skills Certificate.

**Education:**

– Degree in Business Administration or equivalent experience in business.

– 5/8 years of experience in a supervisory or managerial position in a Business Materials or Hardware Company.

**Remuneration:**

An attractive salary and excellent company benefits will be offered to the successful candidate.

**Application Process:**

Qualified individuals interested in this exciting career opportunity should submit their resume and cover letter by February 9th, 2024. Submissions can be sent via email to headoffice@horsfords.com or mailed to the Human Resources Manager at the following address:

Human Resources Manager

S. L. Horsford & Co. Ltd,

P.O. Box 45

Basseterre, St. Kitts.

This is a chance to join a renowned company that values excellence, and for the right candidate, it could mark the beginning of a rewarding and fulfilling career journey with S L Horsford & Company Limited.