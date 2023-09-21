Mother of Baby Born on SKN National Heroes’ Day Receives Stuffed Surprise Balloon

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, (September 21, 2023 ) — In a heartwarming gesture, Ms. McKeshia Stanley, the proud mother of a National Heroes’ Day baby boy, received a delightful surprise from Events Extraordinaire. Ms. Candisie Franklin, the Managing Director of Events Extraordinaire, presented a stuffed surprise balloon filled with essentials for the newborn, marking a memorable moment on Sunday, September 17, at the Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts.

The bouncing baby boy, born at the auspicious time of 10:30 a.m., weighed a healthy 9 lbs. and 9 oz. Remarkably, this year, no baby graced the world on Independence Day at JNF. The celebration of life on this significant national holiday brought an extra layer of joy and pride to the event.

Ms. Franklin, the Managing Director, expressed her profound honor and privilege to be a part of this special occasion. “Being introduced to and helping to play a part in the molding of our next generation is a great opportunity,” she shared with a smile. “I always feel so happy and excited about the future generation when thinking about their untapped potential, so it’s always good to get to meet them on their entrance to the world. Our future national heroes.”

This heartwarming initiative was launched by Events Extraordinaire in 2022, demonstrating their commitment to celebrating and supporting the families welcoming new members on these important national days. Parents of newborns born on both National Heroes’ Day and Independence Day receive two stuffed surprise balloons, creating cherished memories for these new families.

Events Extraordinaire, an event planning, design, and decor company established in 2017, has quickly become a beacon of excellence in the event industry. Their mission is clear: to “add the SPARKLE to every event” by offering top-of-the-line services and products, transforming any occasion from ordinary to extraordinary.

For more information about Events Extraordinaire and the exceptional services they provide, visit their official website at http://www.eextraordinaire.com/.

In this beautiful gesture of celebration, Events Extraordinaire once again shines as a beacon of community spirit and support. The stuffed surprise balloon not only carries essentials but also embodies the warmth and goodwill of a community eager to welcome its newest members with open arms.

