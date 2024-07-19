Commonwealth ministers to meet in Paris to advocate inclusion for all in sports

On 25 July, sports ministers from the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth, along with partner organisations, civil society and policymakers will gather for the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting in Paris, France. Chaired by the Government of Canada, the meeting will be held under the theme ‘Building inclusive and resilient societies through sports’ and will provide a forum for sports leaders to discuss key policy areas and resolutions on sporting issues.With the 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting taking place the day before the Paris Olympics 2024, the meeting is an optimal opportunity for ministers and senior officials from across the Commonwealth to showcase the significance of sports in furthering sustainable development, building more cohesive communities and promoting human rights.The meeting will cover a range of topical sporting issues, including the inclusion of Indigenous Peoples in sports, reimagining the Commonwealth Games, leveraging artificial intelligence in sports for development and peace and assessing the contribution of sports in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Commenting before the meeting, Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon. Patricia Scotland KC, said:“The benefits of governments investing in sports transcends all aspects of society. Not only does access to sports promote a healthy population, but it plays an instrumental role in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.The upcoming Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting offers our member countries a platform to share best practices in the field of sport for development and peace. It is an opportunity to find innovative ways to guarantee every one of the 2.7 billion people living in our Commonwealth benefit from the power of sports. Our priority is to continue highlighting the importance of sports policy as a means of promoting the international development agenda.” The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity of Canada, said:“Everyone should have the opportunity to experience sport that is safe, welcoming and inclusive. As the first Canadian to chair a Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting, I am excited to collaborate with other countries and learn from their experiences, as we harness the power of sport to build strong and resilient societies.”At the Meeting, Ministers will consider recommendations from the Commonwealth Advisory Body on Sport (CABOS), a 14-member group of sport experts and leaders. Additionally, Ministers will hear from the Commonwealth Games Federation on their strategic priorities for the future.The outcomes from the meeting will contribute to the agenda for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa later this year.Notes to EditorsThe Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent and equal sovereign states. Our combined population is 2.5 billion, of which more than 60 per cent is aged 29 or under.The Commonwealth spans the globe and includes both advanced economies and developing countries. Thirty-three of our members are small states, many of which are island nations.The Commonwealth Secretariat supports member countries to build democratic and inclusive institutions, strengthen governance and promote justice and human rights. Our work helps to grow economies and boost trade, deliver national resilience, empower young people, and address threats such as climate change, debt and inequality.Member countries are supported by a network of more than 80 intergovernmental, civil society, cultural and professional organisations.For more information and regular updates about Commonwealth activities and initiatives, subscribe to our monthly newsletter.Media ContactGrace Adeniji

