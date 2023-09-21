Prime Minister Dr. Terrance M. Drew Leads Delegation to the 60th Directing Council in Washington, D.C. Focusing on Advancing Healthcare and Well-being 

Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew



Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, September 20, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO)- Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, alongside a distinguished delegation, is set to participate in the 60th Directing Council, held in Washington, D.C.

The 60th Directing Council is a part of the 75th Session of the Regional Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Americas, highlighting the integral role it plays in shaping the health agenda for the region. The Directing Council is focused specifically on the governance and policies of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which is the regional office of the WHO for the Americas.

The 60th Directing Council, convened by PAHO, aims to address pressing health challenges, foster collaboration, and promote equitable access to quality healthcare services across the region.

The theme for this year’s Council, “Strengthening Health Systems for Universal Health,” underscores the urgency of building resilient and inclusive health systems that can effectively respond to evolving health crises and meet the diverse needs of populations.

The theme aligns with the Federation’s commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality, a cornerstone of the national development agenda. By engaging with international partners and sharing insights on best practices, Saint Kitts and Nevis aims to bolster its healthcare infrastructure, improve health outcomes, and fortify resilience in the face of emerging health challenges.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance M. Drew’s presence at the Council signifies Saint Kitts and Nevis’ dedication to collaborative, region-wide efforts in achieving universal health coverage and well-being for all citizens.

The delegation, composed of key government officials and experts, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sharon Archibald, will actively contribute to discussions, exchange knowledge, and explore avenues for cooperation with fellow member states. This participation reaffirms the Federation’s standing as an engaged and proactive member of the international health community.

The Directing Council sessions will run from September 25 to 29 in Washington, D.C. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance M. Drew and the delegation are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in the Americas, reflecting the Federation’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and prosperity of its citizens and the broader global community.