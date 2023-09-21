PM Drew Leads Large 8-Man Delegation to United Nations General Assembly

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and his distinguished delegation, which comprises Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle; Press Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance; and Senior Foreign Officer, Mr. Samuel Berridge, are scheduled to convene with their counterparts and other senior government officials on September 20. Among the esteemed members of the Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation are Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas; Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Action, Environment, and more, Hon. Dr Joyelle Clarke; as well as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Kaye Bass; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Ms. Sherilita Dore-Tyson, who embarked on their respective meetings earlier this week. During their attendance at the UNGA 78 Session, Prime Minister Drew and the delegation will engage with members of the diaspora at two significant events commemorating the 40th Anniversary of Independence for the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. On Friday, September 22nd, the Prime Minister will host the 40th Anniversary Independence Gala & Cultural Extravaganza organized by the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis Embassy to the United Nations, and on Sunday, September 24th, the delegation will partake in the annual Church ceremony in honour of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Independence Day.