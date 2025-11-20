Over 3,000 Government Pensioners to Receive EC$600 Supplement in November

Castries, Saint Lucia — More than 3,000 Government pensioners will receive an additional EC$600 with their November 2025 pension payment, fulfilling the commitment made by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre in the 2025/2026 Budget Address.

This upcoming payment is part of the Government’s sustained effort to cushion the impact of the rising cost of living and restore dignity in retirement, an approach reflected in several policy decisions taken since 2022.

Previous Support to Government Pensioners

The November 2025 supplement continues a series of targeted relief measures delivered by the Government:

July 2022: Government pensioners received a one-time EC$500 direct payment.

November 2023: A further one-time relief payment was disbursed to Government pensioners.

August 1, 2024: Monthly pensions for Government pensioners were increased to EC$725.

February 20, 2025: Retired public officers who did not qualify for salary adjustments received a one-time EC$500 payment.

Support for NIC Pensioners

The Government has also supported income security for NIC pensioners, ensuring that pensioners under the national insurance system also benefit from regular improvements:

August 1, 2024: The NIC minimum monthly pension was increased from EC$300 to EC$500, strengthening the safety net for the most vulnerable retirees.

July 1, 2025: NIC pensioners received a 3.9% increase in their monthly pension payments.

These measures reflect the Government’s continued commitment to protecting vulnerable groups, honouring the contribution of those who served the public, and providing meaningful relief while maintaining fiscal discipline.

Ends