TIMES CARIBBEAN FEATURE

Montserratian Refused Medical Assistance by UK Government Dies — Renewed Outcry Over Neglect of British Overseas Territories

KINGSTON, Jamaica — October 22, 2025 | By Times Caribbean Online

Fresh outrage has erupted across the Caribbean and among diaspora communities in the United Kingdom following the tragic death of Robert Baker, a 63-year-old dual citizen of Montserrat and Jamaica, who was denied medical assistance by the UK government and forced to seek healthcare abroad.

Baker, who had been suffering from recurrent blackouts, reportedly sought urgent medical care that was unavailable in Montserrat, one of the smallest and most underserved British Overseas Territories (BOTs). After being refused UK-funded treatment, he travelled to Jamaica, where he was admitted to a hospital in Montego Bay. Despite the dedication of local doctors and nurses, his family confirmed that he died on Friday, October 17, 2025, amid difficult conditions at the facility, which was undergoing renovation.

A Case That Exposes the Cracks

The tragedy has reignited debate about the UK’s responsibility toward its territories, where healthcare systems often struggle due to chronic underfunding, lack of specialist facilities, and limited medical evacuation options.

According to reports by The Guardian, Baker’s family and friends are calling for urgent reform of the “flawed and discriminatory” healthcare policies governing the British territories. They argue that the UK government continues to treat citizens of its Caribbean dependencies as “second-class,” particularly in critical areas like health, disaster response, and infrastructure.

“Robert’s death should never have happened,” one family member told UK media. “He was a British citizen, but when he needed his government most, they turned their backs on him.”

A Broader Pattern of Neglect

Observers note that Baker’s case is not isolated. Similar complaints have been raised from other territories, including the British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Cayman Islands, where residents face bureaucratic hurdles and indifference from Westminster when seeking medical or financial assistance.

The UK’s overseas territories have long argued that they contribute to the British Crown’s global prestige yet receive minimal support in return. Montserrat, in particular, remains heavily dependent on external aid and has been struggling to rebuild its healthcare and housing systems nearly three decades after the Soufrière Hills volcanic eruption devastated much of the island.

Calls for Accountability

Human rights advocates and Caribbean commentators are calling for a formal review of the UK’s health assistance framework for its overseas territories, insisting that all BOT citizens—many of whom hold full British passports—should have equal access to emergency medical support within the UK.

“The British government cannot continue to preach equality and partnership while denying its own citizens life-saving care,” said one Caribbean policy expert. “If the territories matter, their people must matter too.”

A Wake-Up Call for Reform

Robert Baker’s death has become a symbol of systemic neglect, sparking new conversations about self-determination, resilience, and health equity within the Caribbean’s British territories.

As Montserrat and its Caribbean neighbours mourn the loss of one of their own, the question remains: how many more citizens will have to die before the United Kingdom takes its moral and constitutional responsibilities seriously?

Source: The Guardian UK | Virgin Islands News Online

Read more: Virgin Islands News Online