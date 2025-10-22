Dwyer Astaphan Unleashes Scathing Rebuke of PM Drew’s Government — “Arrogance, Secrecy, and Gross Incompetence Are Eating Away at the Soul of the Nation”

By SKN Times Editorial Desk

October 22, 2025

In a blistering and uncompromising takedown of the Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew administration, veteran social activist, attorney, and former Minister of National Security Dwyer Astaphan has once again raised the alarm on what he describes as the government’s deepening culture of arrogance, opacity, and gross administrative failure. His weekly commentary for October 22, 2025, read like a charge sheet against a leadership that he accuses of treating national governance as private business and the people’s patrimony as disposable property.

Astaphan Takes Aim at the SSZ Debacle: “Much Was Said, Little Was Learned”

Astaphan tore into the government’s handling of the Special Sustainable Zone (SSZ) Bill, calling the October 17th town hall “a performance in verbosity and evasion.” He said the Prime Minister and Attorney General offered little clarity and even less humility.

“Much was said, but little was learned,” Astaphan observed. “And the reason, I believe, is that the authorities themselves don’t know as much about the SSZ as they should — or worse, they do know and are deliberately keeping the people in the dark.”

He singled out Attorney General Garth Wilkin for what he called “a display of arrogance, bombast, and condescension” when the AG dismissed legitimate calls from citizens to amend the controversial legislation and to include non-partisan oversight in future governance structures.

Astaphan warned that such elitist disregard for citizen engagement would be the undoing of the Drew administration:

“If Dr. Drew is ever defeated in an election, it will not be the Opposition that beats him — it will be the attitude and behavior of the people around him.”

Cronyism vs. Competence: “Loose Tongues and Empty Suits”

In a nostalgic but cutting reflection, Astaphan contrasted his own tenure in government with the Drew administration’s inner circle, condemning what he termed a “cronified political culture” that places loyalty above merit.

He recalled appointing political opponents like Lachlan Richards and Cosbert Manchester to national boards based on merit — not partisanship — a practice he said embodied true democracy and inclusivity.

“Cronies are usually better at running their mouths than running government boards,” he said sharply. “We cannot be a robust democracy when arrogance replaces reason and loyalty replaces ability.”

Speeding Camera Scandal: “Transparency Be Damned”

Astaphan then turned his fury toward the controversial traffic-speed camera deal, exposing what he called “another opaque public-private sweetheart arrangement” in which a private contractor is reportedly set to collect 25% of all fines under the new system.

“We’re not getting the fullness of the information,” he thundered. “What is so difficult about sitting down and explaining these agreements to the nation? Whose business is it — theirs or ours? The people of this country deserve to know the terms of every deal signed in their name.”

He accused the administration of concealing financial details and questioned the legality and fairness of the partnership, calling it symptomatic of a government that “thrives in shadows and fears accountability.”

Fort Thomas Fiasco: “A Sellout Wrapped in Secrecy”

The activist saved his most stinging rebuke for the Fort Thomas “Symbol of Love Monument and Museum” project, describing it as “an insult to national heritage and a symbol of reckless governance.”

He revealed troubling inconsistencies — including companies not registered locally being granted tax exemptions and duty-free concessions on equipment, materials, and vehicles for up to 15 years.

“We’re still giving away the shop,” Astaphan lamented. “Why are we leasing or selling eight acres of sacred national heritage to shadowy entities whose credentials we can’t even verify?”

Astaphan said the government’s decision to exclude the St. Christopher National Trust from consultation on a heritage site project of such magnitude was “unforgivable and indefensible.”

“It is incredible, unthinkable, that the National Trust was not consulted,” he said. “We risk destroying the very artifacts that a museum should preserve — a tragic irony of ignorance and arrogance.”

He suggested the architectural design bore more resemblance to “an Indian shrine than a Caribbean museum,” questioning the cultural authenticity and national value of the project.

“Eight acres of sacred land for what exactly? A museum or a monument to governmental folly? This is not vibing right with me. This must not happen.”

A Nation at a Crossroads: “From Preserve Mode to Sellout Mode”

Astaphan’s closing words were as somber as they were searing:

“For decades, our ancestors struggled to gather and preserve. But in the last 45 years, we seem to be in giveaway and sellout mode. The decline began when Bradshaw died. We must arrest the decline and chart a new course forward. This simply will not do.”

His words hit with the weight of history and the sting of truth — a lament for a nation that once built independence on self-reliance and pride, now sinking under the weight of incompetence, secrecy, and reckless political ambition.

Editorial Analysis: Drew’s Administration on the Brink

Astaphan’s latest commentary crystallizes a growing national sentiment — that Dr. Drew’s government has lost its moral compass and is governing with arrogance instead of accountability. The administration’s handling of the SSZ, the traffic camera deal, and now the Fort Thomas lease reflects a systemic decay of transparency.

If the Prime Minister does not heed these warnings, his legacy may soon be defined not by the “Sustainable Island State” vision he champions — but by a trail of mismanagement, mistrust, and monumental sellouts.

In the court of public opinion, Dwyer Astaphan has once again delivered the indictment — and this time, the evidence speaks for itself.