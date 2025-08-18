BC.GAME Strikes Big Deal as Main Sponsor of St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 18, 2025 – The buzz is electric in Caribbean cricket as BC.GAME has officially confirmed itself as the main sponsor of the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions and one of the league’s most exciting franchises.

The landmark partnership puts BC.GAME front and center on the Patriots’ jerseys, splashing its logo across the biggest stage in regional cricket. Beyond the pitch, the agreement also includes in-stadium branding, digital visibility, and fan engagement activations designed to supercharge the Patriots’ presence both locally and internationally.

COURTESY CALL TO THE PRIME MINISTER

Owner Mahesh Ramani and senior members of the Patriots’ management team recently paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, who congratulated the team on their victorious start to the CPL season and extended best wishes for continued success.

A MULTI-FACETED POWER MOVE

BC.GAME’s CEO Jack Dorset hailed the move as more than just a sponsorship:

“Becoming the Patriots’ Main Sponsor puts BC.GAME at the heart of CPL action. The front-of-shirt position ensures our brand appears at the most important moments of the season. We will pair this visibility with interactive products and experiences that bring the matchday energy to our global online community.”

The company stressed that while brand exposure is key, the deal also reflects a commitment to connecting with local and diaspora communities, marrying Caribbean cricket passion with BC.GAME’s global platform.

PATRIOTS’ MANAGEMENT WELCOMES DEAL

The deal was met with equal enthusiasm by Navneet Ganapathi, sponsorship head at the Patriots, who emphasized how the partnership will elevate the team’s fan experience:

“We are excited to welcome BC.GAME as our Main Sponsor for the 2025 season. From jerseys to the stadium, from broadcast to social media, this partnership will deepen fan engagement and bring the energy of Caribbean cricket to a wider audience.”

A WIN-WIN FOR SPORTS & BRANDING

The Patriots, a relatively young franchise founded in 2015, stunned the cricketing world when they captured the CPL title in 2021. The tie-up with BC.GAME now adds fresh momentum to the team’s journey, amplifying its visibility and broadening its appeal.

With CPL fever gripping the Caribbean once again, this blockbuster partnership promises to take both brands to new heights—cementing the Patriots not just as a cricketing powerhouse, but also as a key player in global sports marketing.

BC.GAME is in the game. The Patriots are on the hunt. Caribbean cricket has never looked brighter.