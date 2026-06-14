BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Royal St. Kitts Golf Course is celebrating a golden milestone, marking its 50th anniversary as one of the Federation’s most historic and treasured sporting institutions.

The anniversary comes with even more reason to celebrate, as Raymond Percival has reportedly joined the legendary Jimmy “Trevor” Levine as one of only two golfers to win the St. Kitts Golf Open five times from five attempts.

It is a remarkable achievement for Percival, whose journey from caddie to five-time champion stands as one of the most inspiring stories in local golf. His rise reflects years of discipline, patience, talent, and deep love for the game.

For many in the golfing community, Percival’s accomplishment is more than another tournament victory. It is a symbol of perseverance and proof that greatness can begin from the most humble places. From walking the fairways as a caddie to mastering them as a champion, his story captures the spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis sports at its best.

Jimmy Trevor Levine has long been recognized among the outstanding names in St. Kitts golf, with past regional coverage identifying him as a former St. Kitts Open champion and one of the Federation’s most respected golfing figures. Percival’s achievement now places him alongside that legendary standard.

The Royal St. Kitts Golf Course has played a major role in shaping the development of golf in the Federation over the last five decades, providing a stage for local talent, visiting golfers, junior development, tourism, and national sporting pride.

As the course celebrates 50 years, Raymond Percival’s historic five-from-five record adds a powerful new chapter to its legacy.

Congratulations to Raymond Percival — from caddie to champion, and now a five-time St. Kitts Golf Open winner.

A golden anniversary. A golden achievement. A golden moment for St. Kitts golf.