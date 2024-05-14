St. Kitts Man Reported Missing in US Virgin Islands: Urgent Search Underway

The US Virgin Islands are currently on alert as Raymond Ward, a 62-year-old resident of St. Croix, has been reported missing since April 29, 2024. The Virgin Islands Police Department has issued a Silver Alert in hopes of locating him.St.Kitts National Raymond “Smiley” Ward was last seen by a family member on April 29, 2024, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 147 pounds, Ward is identifiable by his brown eyes, gray-brown dreadlocks, and light complexion. Familiarly known as “Smiley,” Ward is a familiar face in areas such as Sion Farm, Sion Hill, 5 Corners, and H&H Tire & Battery in St. Croix.The urgency to locate Ward is palpable, with law enforcement appealing to the public for any information that may aid in his safe return. Individuals who have seen Raymond Ward or know of his whereabouts are urged to contact Officer T. Cox of the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station at 340-778-2211 or Officer M. Joseph of the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Station at 340-773-2530. Alternatively, concerned citizens can reach out to the Emergency Call Center at 340-772-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.As the search intensifies, authorities remain committed to bringing Raymond Ward home safely, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in this time-sensitive endeavor. The outpouring of support from both residents and law enforcement underscores the unity and solidarity that define the US Virgin Islands in times of need.