PLP THE PEOPLES PARTY TO HOST MONTHLY PRESS CONFERENCE THIS THURSDAY MAY 30TH, 2024

Key National Issues to Be Discussed at St.Kitts Marriott Hotel on May 30th

The PLP, also known as the Peoples Party, is set to host its monthly press conference this Thursday, May 30th, at the esteemed St. Kitts Marriott Hotel. Commencing at 4:30 pm, the conference aims to delve into various crucial national matters affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Joining the esteemed National Political Leader of the PLP, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, will be the distinguished National Chairperson, Wendy Colleen Phipps. Their combined leadership underscores the party’s commitment to addressing pressing issues and advocating for the interests of the people.

A focal point of anticipation at the conference will be the unveiling of essential details regarding the upcoming 11th National Convention of the party. Attendees can expect to learn about the convention’s theme, date, time, and venue, marking a pivotal moment in the party’s ongoing journey.

PLP: THE FASTEST GROWING POLITICAL FORCE IN THE CARIBBEAN

The PLP, known as the Peoples Party, has emerged as the Caribbean’s fastest-growing political entity. With its inception 11 years ago, the party has swiftly gained momentum, resonating with citizens across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Recent election results affirm the PLP’s position as the largest opposition political party in the Federation. This milestone underscores the party’s growing influence and signifies its role as a formidable voice for the people.

As the PLP continues to expand its reach and influence, its commitment to representing the interests of the people remains unwavering. The upcoming press conference serves as a testament to the party’s dedication to transparency, engagement, and progress.