Minister Duggins Returns from Hong Kong Trip

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – The frequent flying of the Dr. Terrance Drew-led administration shows no signs of slowing down, despite mounting public frustration and growing questions about the real benefits of their near-weekly overseas engagements. With taxpayers footing the bill, the government’s relentless jet-setting has become a defining feature of its tenure, sparking concerns over accountability, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

The latest chapter in this high-flying saga? Minister of Creative Economy Samal Duggins touched down in Hong Kong to attend the Citizenship & Residency in the New Era conference—marking yet another addition to his staggering scores of overseas trips since August 2022.

A Travel Record Like No Other

Duggins, whose unprecedented travel history has been well documented, returned from Hong Kong with the usual grand proclamations but little in the way of concrete deliverables. In a social media post, he touted progress toward breaking ground for the long-awaited Creative Arts Center, an ambitious project that has remained in conceptual limbo since its initial announcement.

“We’re getting closer to breaking ground for the Creative Arts Center, and with each step forward, the vision of a thriving creative economy for St. Kitts and Nevis becomes more real,” Duggins declared.

While his optimistic rhetoric paints a picture of progress, critics argue that the globe-trotting minister has yet to produce any tangible results from his extensive travels.

Globe-Trotting, But to What End?

Since taking office in August 2022, Duggins has racked up a staggering number of overseas trips, leading many to ask: What has the country actually gained? From cultural diplomacy meetings to global investment forums, the travel itinerary of Duggins and his fellow ministers has been extensive—yet measurable outcomes remain elusive.

With no public records of signed agreements, secured funding, or direct economic benefits, the administration’s obsession with international engagements has fueled intense skepticism.

Meanwhile, back home, pressing issues like crime, unemployment, economic stagnation, and healthcare deficiencies demand urgent attention. Where are the results?

A Jet-Set Government Under Scrutiny

The Drew administration’s unrelenting travel spree has come under fierce criticism from citizens who feel their leaders are more interested in first-class flights and high-profile summits than the daily struggles of the people.

As taxpayer-funded trips continue to pile up, so too do the calls for transparency. With millions potentially spent on flights, luxury accommodations, and per diems, citizens are demanding answers, accountability, and evidence that these excursions are worth the cost.

The Verdict? All Eyes on Duggins and the Next Departure Gate

With no signs of slowing down, the question remains: When will the Drew administration prioritize real, tangible benefits over frequent flyer miles? As public discontent grows, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are left wondering what the next expensive overseas trip will actually deliver—if anything at all.