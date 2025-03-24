PM Drew Cabinet Global Jet-Setting Continues! Prime Minister and Wife Lead LARGE Delegation on Nigeria Trip

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In yet another display of high-profile international travel, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, accompanied by his wife Diani Prince-Drew, has departed St. Kitts and Nevis at the helm of a staggering approximately 15-person delegation bound for Abuja, Nigeria. The latest globe-trotting excursion is raising eyebrows over its size, cost, and actual benefits for the Federation.

The Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit, which serves as the official reason for the trip, is being promoted as a platform for deepening economic and cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean. However, the sheer size of the delegation, including spouses, close associates, and even family members of government officials, has sparked fresh scrutiny.

Adding to the intrigue, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Investment Dr. Denzil Douglas is expected to join the entourage upon arrival in Nigeria, further expanding the already hefty delegation.

Who’s on the taxpayer-funded luxury trip?

Alongside Prime Minister Drew and his wife Diani Prince-Drew, the delegation includes:

Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley

Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta

Permanent Secretary in the PM’s Office Naeemah Hazelle , who is notably traveling with her mother, Ambassador Roslyn Hazelle

, who is notably traveling Citizenship by Investment Unit Executive Chairman H.E. Calvin St. Juste

Ambassador Larry Vaughan , Head of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit

, Head of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Javon Liburd

Director of the Creative Economy Roberitine Webbe

Executive Director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce Sanya Alleyne

At least one member of the Prime Minister’s security detail and at least one of the PMs personal assistants or aides

With the high possibility of Foreign Minister and Minister of Investment Dr. Denzil Douglas now set to link up with the team in Nigeria, the delegation’s size and expenses are growing even further, prompting concerns about government spending priorities.

Diplomatic Mission or VIP Junket?

While the government insists the summit will strengthen investment and trade partnerships, past overseas missions have yielded little in terms of tangible results for St. Kitts and Nevis. Citizens and critics alike are questioning whether this trip will bring real benefits—or if it’s just another lavish diplomatic excursion at taxpayers’ expense.

With no transparency on the cost of this latest trip and no evidence of meaningful returns from previous ones, public skepticism continues to mount. Will this be a breakthrough diplomatic mission, or just another high-profile, high-cost getaway? Only time will tell.