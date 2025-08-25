KIM COLLINS DAY: THE GOLDEN LEGACY STILL DENIED ITS DUE

On August 25th, 2003, in Paris, the impossible became reality for a tiny Caribbean nation. Kim Collins of St. Kitts and Nevis, against the odds, against the giants of the sport, sprinted into history by capturing World Championship Gold in the 100 metres. That triumph was more than just a victory for one man — it was a defining moment for the entire Federation, putting St. Kitts and Nevis permanently on the global athletics map.

Today, August 25th, 2025 — 22 years to the day since that historic achievement — the world remembers. Yet disturbingly, St. Kitts and Nevis has still not truly recognized or rewarded its greatest sporting son in a manner befitting his legacy.

The Career of a Champion

Kim Collins’ career is legendary.

World Champion (2003, Paris) — the crown jewel, defeating the best in the world in the blue-ribbon event.

— the crown jewel, defeating the best in the world in the blue-ribbon event. Five-time Olympian (2000–2016) — representing his country on the grandest stage longer than most athletes dream possible.

— representing his country on the grandest stage longer than most athletes dream possible. Consistent Finalist and Medalist — from Commonwealth Games Gold in Manchester (2002), to World Indoor medals, to a record-breaking sprinting career spanning nearly two decades.

— from Commonwealth Games Gold in Manchester (2002), to World Indoor medals, to a record-breaking sprinting career spanning nearly two decades. Oldest sprinter to run sub-10 seconds — defying age, time, and every stereotype in athletics.

Collins was not just a champion for himself — he carried the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis high, year after year, ensuring that the name of his nation echoed across stadiums in Paris, Athens, Beijing, London, and beyond.

The Disgrace of Neglect

And yet, what has his country given back? While other nations enshrine their sporting legends in national holidays, museums, ambassadorships, and legacies that inspire new generations, Kim Collins still waits.

No national holiday.

No diplomatic passport.

No appointment as an official sports and tourism ambassador.

Instead, the man who put St. Kitts and Nevis on the map in a way few politicians, businessmen, or diplomats ever could, is left largely to the pages of history books and the memories of sports fans.

It is nothing short of disgraceful.

The Call to Action

Today, SKN Athletics President rightly called for August 25th to be declared a national holiday — Kim Collins Day. This is not a request for special treatment, but a demand for justice. Kim Collins is not only a sporting icon but also a walking, running, sprinting advertisement for the Federation.

Appoint him officially as Sports and Tourism Ambassador, equip him with a diplomatic passport, and empower him to promote St. Kitts and Nevis across the globe. The return on investment would be incalculable — measured not only in tourism dollars but in national pride, cultural legacy, and youth inspiration.

Why This Matters

St. Kitts and Nevis is a nation crying out for role models, for figures who embody excellence, perseverance, and national pride. Kim Collins has given all of that and more. He has inspired countless young athletes. He has represented his homeland with dignity. He has never turned his back on his roots.

And yet, his homeland has failed to enshrine his legacy.