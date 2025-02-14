Mikyle Louis Shines with Fourth First-Class Century in Record Partnership at Warner Park

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (February 14, 2025) – Mikyle Louis delivered a standout performance at Warner Park, scoring his fourth first-class century in the Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ clash against Trinidad and Tobago during the West Indies Championship. His composed and stylish innings anchored a record-breaking 220-run opening partnership with Kadeem Henry, who celebrated his maiden first-class century.

The duo’s partnership propelled the Hurricanes to a dominant position at the close of Day 3, thrilling the home crowd with their skill and resilience. Their stand surpassed two recent 152-run opening partnerships by Montcin Hodge and Kieran Powell in 2020 and 2022. While they fell short of the Hurricanes’ all-time record 290-run opening partnership set by Richie Richardson and Livingstone Lawrence in 1984, Louis and Henry’s effort marks a new chapter in the team’s proud history.

Louis’ fourth century highlights his consistency and maturity at the first-class level, further cementing his status as one of the region’s premier batsmen. His performance alongside Henry underscores the growing strength and potential within the Hurricanes’ squad as they aim for a commanding result in the match.

Congratulations to Mikyle Louis on another career milestone and an unforgettable day for the Hurricanes at Warner Park!