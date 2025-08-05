Caribbean’s Brightest Selected for UK Government’s Prestigious Scholarship Programme

TIMES CARIBBEAN FEATURE | CHEVENING CLASS OF 2025 ANNOUNCED



August 5, 2025 – Caribbean Region

The Chevening Scholarship Programme, funded by the United Kingdom Government, has once again recognized the exceptional leadership, talent, and vision emerging from the Caribbean. The 2025 Chevening Scholars have been announced, and this year’s cohort represents one of the most dynamic and diverse groups to date.

Selected from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Lucia, the scholars span a wide range of disciplines — including climate science, psychology, law, media, finance, engineering, health, economics, and public policy.

SAINT VINCENT & THE GRENADINES

Reenah Samuel – Public servant and development advocate with expertise in international trade policy. Since 2020, she has served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, focusing on the advancement of MSMEs. Her work supports regulatory reform and innovation to strengthen Vincentian enterprise. She will pursue an MSc in Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Management at the University of Nottingham.

Tevisha James

Tevisha is a Standards Inspector at the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards. She conducts food and water testing and teaches aseptic techniques to nursing students. After Hurricane Beryl, she volunteered with the Red Cross to support relief in Mayreau, Union Island, and Canouan. She will pursue an MSc in Food Safety, Hygiene and Management at the University of Birmingham.

—

SAINT LUCIA

Leon Cherry – Mental health service provider and Assistant Psychologist at Jeunesse Insight Counselling Service. He also serves as Mental Health Coach at Caricope Wellness Alliance and Co-Chair of the Caribbean Coalition for the Decriminalisation of Suicide. He will pursue an MSc in Applied Clinical Psychology at the University of Bath.

Ronaldo DeGarzon – Co-founder of Sporte Avis and youth development advocate. He will pursue an MSc in Data Science at Lancaster University.

Kina Nicholas – UNESCO Associate Programme Specialist and climate justice advocate. She will pursue an MSc in Climate Change, Development and Policy at the University of Sussex.

Jevanic Henry – Climate finance expert and former UN Adviser. He will also pursue an MSc in Climate Change, Development and Policy at the University of Sussex.

—

GRENADA

Trellona Charles – Youth advocate and communications officer at T.A. Marryshow Community College. She will pursue a MA in Public Relations and Strategic Communications at City, University of London.

Johnathan Andrew – Engineer focused on climate-resilient infrastructure. He will pursue an MSc in General Structural Engineering at Imperial College London.

Aquila Pierre – Financial literacy advocate and investment advisor. She will pursue an MSc in Money, Banking and Finance at Lancaster University.

—

DOMINICA

Whitney Mélinard – Indigenous rights advocate from the Kalinago Territory and President of Kopounoule Inc. She will pursue an MSc in Policy Research at the University of Bristol.

Christianna Paul – Sustainability advocate and founder of WePlanet Inc. She will study Project Management and Innovation at the University of Strathclyde.

Austin Bell – Economist and Central Bank researcher. He will pursue an MSc in Finance and Economics at the University of Warwick.

—

BARBADOS

Khrystal Walcott – Mass media strategist and youth wellness advocate. She will pursue an MA in Media, Campaigning and Social Change at the University of Westminster.

Martie Garnes – Criminal lawyer and legal reform leader. She will pursue an LLM in Criminal Justice at Queen Mary University of London.

—

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA

David Francis – Medical doctor and public health advocate. He will pursue an MSc in Applied Infectious Disease Epidemiology at University College London.

—

BUILDING THE CARIBBEAN’S FUTURE

From advancing mental health and environmental sustainability to strengthening justice systems and building resilient economies, the 2025 Chevening cohort is united by a shared mission: to uplift the Caribbean through knowledge, innovation, and service.