St. Kitts Cricket Legend Victor Eddy Turns 70: Celebrating a Storied Career

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (February 14, 2025) – Today, St. Kitts celebrates the 70th birthday of Victor Austin Eddy, widely regarded as the island’s greatest cricketer. Born on February 14, 1955, Eddy’s illustrious career spanned the 1970s and 1980s, during which he represented both the Leeward Islands and the Combined Islands in first-class cricket.

Known for his right-handed batting and right-arm offbreak bowling, Eddy played 59 first-class matches, amassing an impressive 2,994 runs with an average of 35.64, including five centuries and 15 half-centuries. His highest score of 139 remains a testament to his batting prowess. As a bowler, he took 44 wickets with a best performance of 5/40, demonstrating his all-round capabilities.

Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Eddy’s contributions helped lay the foundation for the development of cricket in St. Kitts and Nevis, inspiring generations of local cricketers. His dedication and talent earned him recognition as a pivotal figure in West Indies cricket.

Victor Eddy’s legacy extends beyond statistics; he is celebrated for his leadership, sportsmanship, and role as a trailblazer for cricket in the region. His influence on the sport in St. Kitts remains unmatched, and his birthday is a fitting occasion to honor his remarkable journey.

Happy 70th birthday, Victor Eddy! Your legacy continues to inspire St. Kitts and the wider Caribbean cricket community.

