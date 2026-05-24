CARIBBEAN AIRLINES ROUTE SHOCK: CAL AXES DOMINICA, ST. KITTS AND SURINAME SERVICES AS LOSSES TOP US$18.8 MILLION

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — Caribbean Airlines has delivered a major shake-up to regional air travel, announcing that it will discontinue services to Dominica, St. Kitts, and the Ogle, Guyana-to-Suriname route effective June 1, in a decision that is already sending ripples across the Eastern Caribbean travel and tourism landscape.

The state-owned Trinidad and Tobago carrier said the move forms part of a wider effort to strengthen operational reliability, improve customer experience, and secure long-term financial stability.

The airline also confirmed that flights to the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe will be reduced to twice weekly, further signaling a significant recalibration of its regional network.

Eastern Caribbean Expansion Under the Microscope

The announcement follows revelations in the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament by Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour, who disclosed that a review by Caribbean Airlines’ Route Oversight Committee found that several routes launched during CAL’s 2023 Eastern Caribbean expansion were introduced without sufficient commercial justification.

According to Minister Zakour, the routes have since produced sustained financial losses, with the affected services recording combined losses of more than US$18.84 million as of April 2026.

That figure has raised serious questions about the commercial planning, market research, and strategic decision-making behind the airline’s earlier expansion push.

Dominica, St. Kitts and Suriname Routes to Be Cut

In its official statement, Caribbean Airlines said passengers with bookings on affected services beyond the discontinuation dates will be contacted directly by the airline or through their travel agents.

Affected passengers will be offered re-accommodation on alternative regional services where possible. Those unable or unwilling to travel under revised arrangements will be eligible for a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket or may retain the value as a future travel credit, subject to fare conditions.

While CAL has framed the decision as a business necessity, the move is likely to spark concern among travellers, tourism stakeholders, students, business operators, and governments in affected territories that have long argued that reliable regional airlift remains essential to Caribbean economic integration.

A Blow to Regional Connectivity

For islands such as St. Kitts and Dominica, the loss of Caribbean Airlines service represents more than a scheduling adjustment. It is a reminder of the Caribbean’s long-running air connectivity crisis, where small markets often struggle to attract and sustain consistent, affordable intra-regional flights.

Regional travel has repeatedly been identified as a critical pillar for tourism, trade, education, sports, medical travel, cultural exchange, and family connections. However, high operating costs, limited passenger loads, taxes, airport fees, and fragmented route demand continue to place pressure on airlines serving smaller Caribbean destinations.

The discontinuation of these routes may now force travellers to depend more heavily on alternative carriers, connecting flights, or less convenient travel options.

CAL Looks to Codeshare Solution

Caribbean Airlines said it is actively working to finalize a codeshare agreement with a regional airline partner. Once approved, the agreement is expected to give customers access to a wider network of destinations through coordinated schedules, seamless connections, and integrated ticketing.

The airline said it will follow the required operational, regulatory, and customer-support procedures to ensure a smooth transition.

“Caribbean Airlines remains committed to maintaining strong regional connectivity through a sustainable and commercially responsible network,” the airline stated, while emphasizing its focus on reliability, customer experience, and financial stability.

A Harsh Reality for Regional Aviation

The decision underscores a difficult truth facing Caribbean aviation: regional connectivity is widely demanded, politically celebrated, and economically necessary — but often financially difficult to sustain.

For Caribbean Airlines, the latest cuts appear to be a clear attempt to stop financial losses and stabilize its network. For affected destinations, however, the announcement may deepen anxiety over air access at a time when tourism recovery, business mobility, and inter-island travel remain vital.

What began as an ambitious Eastern Caribbean expansion has now become a costly retreat, with CAL’s US$18.84 million loss figure likely to fuel renewed debate over how the Caribbean can build a regional air transport system that is both reliable and financially viable.

For St. Kitts, Dominica, Guyana, Suriname, Martinique, and Guadeloupe, the message is clear: the region’s airlift challenges are far from over.