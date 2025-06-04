MIKYLE LOUIS MAKES HISTORY AGAIN! St. Kitts’ First West Indies Cricketer Nominated for Top Honour at 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – June 4, 2025 — Kittitians are bursting with pride as Mikyle Louis, the first cricketer from St. Kitts to represent the West Indies, earns a prestigious nomination at the 8th Cricket West Indies (CWI) and West Indies Players Association (WIPA) Awards Gala. Louis has been shortlisted in the highly competitive category of West Indies Championship Player of the Year.

The annual awards ceremony, set for June 22, 2025, at the luxurious Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle, celebrates exceptional achievements across international and regional cricket formats. This year’s gala also holds historic significance as it marks the 50th anniversary of the West Indies’ legendary 1975 Cricket World Cup victory, under the leadership of Sir Clive Lloyd.

Louis’ nomination places him among the region’s most elite performers, alongside cricket stalwarts like Kraigg Brathwaite, Joshua Bishop, Kevin Sinclair, and Jomel Warrican.

Representing the Leeward Islands in the 2025 West Indies Championship, Louis delivered a series of dazzling performances, scoring 429 runs that included one century and three half-centuries — a standout feat that captured the attention of selectors and fans across the Caribbean.

This nomination further cements Louis’ status as a rising star in West Indies cricket and a source of national pride for St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Mikyle Louis’ recognition is more than personal — it’s historic,” said one fan on social media. “He’s opened a door that generations of young Kittitian cricketers can now see as a real path.”

The entire Federation is encouraged to rally behind Louis as he represents not just the Leeward Islands, but the hopes and dreams of a proud nation on the rise in regional cricket.

Congratulations, Mikyle Louis! Your journey continues to inspire and ignite national pride.

