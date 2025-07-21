Bold New Chapter at UWI: Takoya Slack Leads Historic First SKNSATT Executive as Visionary Founder Delonte Lewis Sparks Movement

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD – July 21 , 2025 — A new era of Kittitian and Nevisian student leadership has officially begun in Trinidad and Tobago with the unveiling of the first-ever Executive Team of the St. Kitts & Nevis Student Association Trinidad & Tobago (SKNSATT) — and at the helm is newly elected President Takoya Slack, a dynamic trailblazer committed to uplifting and uniting the Federation’s student diaspora.

The organization, which aims to foster pride, representation, and support for SKN students across T&T, was founded by now second-year University of the West Indies (UWI) student Delonte Lewis, whose passion and persistence turned an ambitious idea into a historic institution.

“We needed something that truly represents us—not just socially, but culturally, academically, and nationally,” said founder Delonte Lewis. “This Association was created to be a platform of pride, empowerment, and legacy for every student from St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Under the powerful leadership of President Slack, the newly elected 2025–2026 SKNSATT Executive includes:

Takoya Slack – President

– President Jamila Welsh – Vice President

– Vice President Carlon’J Williams – Secretary

– Secretary Lourani Morris – Treasurer

– Treasurer Dylan Browne – Cultural, Educational & Activities Coordinator (CEAC)

– Cultural, Educational & Activities Coordinator (CEAC) Rol-J Williams – Returning Officer

President Slack shared her excitement and vision for the historic term:

“We are not here to maintain the status quo—we’re here to redefine what student leadership looks like. This isn’t just about holding office; this is about legacy. This is about making sure every SKN student feels seen, supported, and celebrated. We’re bringing a new energy, a new mindset, and a fierce pride in who we are.”

This landmark moment marks the first time SKN students in T&T have an official, united body to represent their interests, amplify their voices, and strengthen their cultural bond.

As Slack and her team gear up to serve with purpose and passion, one thing is clear: SKNSATT isn’t just an organization—it’s a movement built to last.

