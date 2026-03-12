PM Drew Accused of Misleading Nation on Canada Visa Breakthrough

Government Claims “Diplomatic Success,” But Policy Was Introduced by Canada in 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — Prime Minister Terrance Drew is facing mounting criticism after announcing what his government described as a diplomatic breakthrough restoring partial visa-free access to Canada for citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis — a policy that critics say has been in effect since 2023 and was not negotiated by his administration.

During a recent media roundtable, the Prime Minister stated that his government had made progress with Canadian authorities and had successfully regained “partial visa-free access” to Canada, presenting the development as part of the administration’s wider reform agenda aimed at restoring international confidence in the country.

However, publicly available information from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada shows that the change referenced by the Prime Minister was announced nearly three years ago, on June 6, 2023, when Canada expanded its electronic travel authorization (eTA) programme to include travellers from 13 countries, including Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Under that policy, eligible travellers from the Federation who either previously held a Canadian visa within the past 10 years or currently hold a valid U.S. non-immigrant visa can apply for an eTA instead of a full visa when travelling to Canada by air.

The announcement was made at the time by then Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser as part of a broader global expansion of the programme.

Policy Introduced by Canada — Not Negotiated by Basseterre

Immigration analysts note that the measure was a unilateral policy adjustment by the Canadian government, applied simultaneously to a group of countries that included:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Costa Rica

Morocco

Panama

Philippines

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The decision was designed primarily to reduce Canada’s visa processing backlog and stimulate tourism and business travel, according to Canadian officials at the time.

Critically, the programme did not restore full visa-free access to Canada for Kittitians and Nevisians.

Instead, it introduced a limited travel pathway for individuals who had already undergone security screening through previous visas.

History of the Visa Ban

Canada originally imposed visa requirements on citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis in 2014, citing concerns related to the Federation’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) and the potential misuse of passports.

The visa restriction was widely viewed as a major diplomatic setback, highlighting international concerns over passport integrity and due diligence standards.

Since then, successive governments have promised to restore full visa-free access — a goal that remains unmet today.

Critics Accuse Government of “Rewriting the Timeline”

Political observers and policy analysts say the Prime Minister’s recent comments blur the timeline of events, creating the impression that the change occurred as a result of recent diplomatic engagement.

But immigration policy experts point out that the eTA expansion was implemented in mid-2023, well before the announcement now being presented as a fresh achievement.

“This was not negotiated yesterday, last month, or even last year,” said one regional policy analyst familiar with Canada’s immigration framework.

“This was a Canadian policy expansion applied to multiple countries simultaneously. It was not a bilateral diplomatic concession.”

A Question of Political Messaging

Critics argue the government is attempting to reframe an existing international policy change as a domestic diplomatic victory amid growing scrutiny of its governance record.

During his remarks, Prime Minister Drew linked the development to broader reforms of the Federation’s Citizenship by Investment Programme, claiming the changes had helped restore international confidence.

He also cited the removal of a financial advisory issued by the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network as part of what he described as evidence that the country’s reputation had improved under his leadership.

However, analysts say the Canadian eTA expansion was never presented by Ottawa as a response to reforms in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Instead, it was part of a global administrative adjustment affecting several countries across Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia.

Full Visa-Free Access Still Not Restored

Despite the government’s celebratory tone, the reality remains that citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis still do not enjoy full visa-free travel to Canada.

Travellers who do not meet the specific eligibility criteria — such as holding a prior Canadian visa or valid U.S. visa — must still apply for a traditional Canadian visitor visa.

Additionally, the eTA arrangement applies only to air travel, meaning individuals entering Canada by land or sea still require a visa.

A Diplomatic Objective Yet to Be Achieved

For many observers, the episode raises broader questions about political messaging versus measurable diplomatic progress.

While the government continues to speak optimistically about restoring international travel privileges, the central fact remains unchanged:

Canada’s full visa requirement for St. Kitts and Nevis passports — imposed in 2014 — remains in place.

Until that restriction is lifted entirely, critics argue, declarations of restored visa-free travel may be premature at best — and misleading at worst.