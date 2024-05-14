Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke to Lead a Delegation to the SIDS4 Conference in Antigua and Barbuda 







BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, May 14, 2024 [Press Secretary. PMO] – Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, supported by the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action et. al. is set to spearhead a delegation to the highly anticipated fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4). The conference will convene at the American University of Antigua in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda from May 27th to May 30th, 2024.

The SIDS conference is a decennial event, occurring once every ten (10) years, with the previous (SIDS3) being held in 2014 in Samoa.

Under the overarching theme of “Charting the course toward resilient prosperity,” the SIDS4 Conference aims to critically evaluate the capacity of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to attain sustainable development, with a specific focus on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals. An integral outcome of the conference will be the formulation of an intergovernmental, action-oriented political document geared towards fostering resilience and prosperity in SIDS communities.

Prime Minister Drew expressed, “We anticipate that SIDS4 will allow for a necessary “coming together” of leaders and stakeholders to collaborate under the theme of charting a course toward resilient prosperity, and so the Federation is excited to host our National side-event at the Conference venue to discuss the intersectionality of health, human capital, and the climate crisis”.

“We understand that island states are considered ‘special cases’ given our unique vulnerabilities and as such Saint Kitts and Nevis is aiming to fully capitalize on the visibility and collaborative support that this Conference provides”, said Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke. “We look forward to sharing our national vision of a sustainable island state with key stakeholders and investors as we seek to build and foster strategic partnerships.”

Importantly, the Federation is ready to join efforts to ensure the actualization of the SIDS4 Outcome Document that will serve as the comprehensive plan of action for the next decade.

Comprising 37 United Nations member nations and 20 associated members of regional commissions, SIDS occupies a unique but challenging position at the forefront of global crises, notably climate change. In the face of mounting challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, SIDS continuously navigate through cycles of environmental disasters and recovery efforts, putting their resilience and economic sustainability to the test.

SIDS confronts many obstacles including high import/export costs, heavy reliance on external markets, and limited natural resources.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is ready to join voices with fellow SIDS to champion progressive and tailored action for the sustainable development of small island states.