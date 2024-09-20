Shinehead to Headline 7-City Japan Tour in November 2024

Los Angeles, CA — September 2024 (Acclaim PR) — There’s a lot of excitement brewing for international recording artist Shinehead and scores of fans, as he is set to tour Japan in November 2024.

Produced by Yard Beat sound system, the “Back to 80’s & 90’s Dancehall Japan Tour 2024” will see music giant Shinehead performing in seven cities alongside the Kingston 12 Hi Fi sound system, featuring DJ Papalotl!

Tour stops include Osaka, Fukuoka, Yokohama, Nagoya, Okinawa, Ibaraki and Tokyo. The audience is in for a special treat in Yokohama, as Kingston 12 Hi Fi is set to play early warm (more like fire) at the Sound Trooper featuring Ricky Trooper vs Yard Beat featuring Desem sound clash.

Shinehead is thrilled about the upcoming engagement. The multihyphenate says, “I have a long running connection with Japan, which spans over four decades. Nothing but good vibes with the Japanese massive.” Zooming in on the tour’s significance, the entertainer says, “This tour is especially important because it marks my first tour post-pandemic. I love the stage….it’s where my creative energy truly knows no boundaries.”

Japanese audiences can expect unprecedented performances from the legendary act. “I have pretty dope set lists, which I will bring to life each time I touch the stage, while incorporating favs from my diverse music catalogue.” Shinehead says. He guarantees that Kingston 12 Hi Fi’s vinyl playing on the tour will capture authentic Dancehall vibes.

If Shinehead’s 2017 “Back to the Hardcore Tour” by Mighty Crown performances are an indicator of what lies in store, fans will not be disappointed. Shinehead electrified in 2017, promising that the new tour will be an entertainment overload situation in November.