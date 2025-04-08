BOMBSHELL ON THE AIRWAVES: MSR MEDIA’S PHILIPPE MARTINEZ DROPS EXPLOSIVE CORRUPTION CLAIMS ABOUT SKN CBI PROGRAMME LIVE ON STRAIGHT TALK

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a jaw-dropping live call to the popular talk show Straight Talk with Ian “Patches” Liburd, MSR Media boss Philippe Martinez made explosive allegations implicating top officials in the St. Kitts and Nevis government in what he described as “corruption beyond imagination” within the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

The French film producer, whose company MSR Media has invested heavily in the Federation, claimed that U.S. State Department officials are now investigating suspicious Bank of America transactions involving SKN government officials—some of whom, he alleged, have amassed luxury properties in Dubai.

“All the evidence, all the bank statements… are with the United States Department of Justice,” Martinez declared during the startling on-air exchange. “The condos in Dubai and the financial empire that some have built on the back of the people—we have it.”

Martinez said that despite informing Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Attorney General Garth Wilkin of serious corruption two and a half years ago, his warnings were ignored.

“Nobody wanted to listen,” Martinez stated. “So I took the matter to the U.S. Department of Justice and Homeland Security.”

In what can only be described as a political earthquake, Martinez detailed that his legal team has already secured highly sensitive financial records from Bank of America, and more subpoenas are expected to be issued against SKN officials.

He further claimed:

$38 million was invested in the Federation on the promises of government leaders.

The government has already recovered 32 fraudulently obtained CBI passports thanks to his investigation.

thanks to his investigation. He is being blocked by the Attorney General from generating an estimated US$400 million in revenue for the country from irregular CBI cases.

“They could not block me,” Martinez declared defiantly. “Now the United States government, the Department of Justice knows what they’ve done, and they have all the evidence.”

The revelations come just hours after the SKN Government announced the termination of Martinez’s contract—a move that now raises further questions amid his bombshell disclosures.

Martinez also referenced a controversial documentary, The Men Who Sold the Caribbean to China, screened before the U.S. Congress earlier this year. He said the film left American lawmakers “shocked” by the depth of the alleged corruption linked to the SKN CBI programme.

“The transparency will come from the United States, not from St. Kitts and Nevis,” he concluded, in a grim parting shot.

The allegations have ignited a political firestorm, with citizens demanding answers and greater transparency from the Drew administration. With potential international legal ramifications looming, the coming days are expected to be turbulent for the Federation’s government.

Stay with us as this story continues to unfold.