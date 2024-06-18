SIX MONTHS OUT: ST. KITTS NEVIS NATIONAL CARNIVAL COMMITTEE PREPARES FOR SUGAR MAS 53

June 18, 2024

The St. Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee is gearing up for the 53rd edition of the National Carnival, set to be held from December 13, 2024, to January 2, 2025. Embracing this year’s theme, “There is only one place to be – Sugar Mas 53,” the committee has unveiled the official events calendar and Fringe Events Calendar, packed with over 50 exciting events spanning 30 days.

Highlights include the return of popular events like In The Spirit of Christmas, Carnival comedy shows, Tero’s Sunset Fete, and the iconic J’ouvert celebrations. Notably, the Groovy Soca Monarch competition makes its comeback after being absent in Sugar Mas 52.

Minister responsible for the National Carnival, Hon. Samal Duggins, expressed enthusiasm for Sugar Mas 53, noting increased youth participation and support in events like Panorama and the Talented Teen pageant. He emphasized enhancing national carnival events and fostering youth engagement, recognizing the growing prominence of events like Steel Pan.

With preparations well underway and stakeholder engagement at record levels, the committee aims to deliver an exceptional carnival experience while addressing logistical improvements for smoother operations during the festive season. Sugar Mas 53 promises to unite communities and showcase the vibrant culture of St. Kitts and Nevis on a grand scale.