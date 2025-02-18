CDB Launches Rainfall Intensity-Duration-Frequency Curves Project with Regional Stakeholder Engagement

Caribbean Banks and CIMH Launch Project to Fortify Infrastructure Against Climate Change

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – February 18, 2025 – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), in collaboration with the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH), has initiated a new project to strengthen Caribbean nations’ defenses against increasingly severe weather events. The “Development of Rainfall Intensity-Duration-Frequency (IDF) Curves” project aims to provide critical data and tools to help 19 borrowing member countries (BMCs) design infrastructure that is more resilient to flooding and other climate-related risks.

The project officially kicked off with a virtual workshop on Friday, February 14, 2025, bringing together key stakeholders including government officials and representatives from national meteorological and hydrological services. The primary goal of the initiative is to develop updated rainfall IDF curves. These curves are essential for accurately estimating rainfall intensities across various probabilities, making them invaluable for planning and designing resilient infrastructure like drainage systems and flood control mechanisms.

Dr. David Farrell, Principal of the CIMH, highlighted the importance of the project, stating that it “represents an important step forward in our collective efforts to mitigate the societal impacts of current and future extreme weather events.” The project incorporates climate change considerations to ensure the long-term effectiveness of the developed infrastructure designs.

Mr. Shawn Boyce, Chief Hydrologist at CIMH and the project’s Technical Lead, emphasized the crucial role of collaboration. “The ultimate success of such a project relies heavily on active stakeholder engagement to ensure that the outputs of the project are integrated into planning and design across the region,” he stated, explaining the significance of the virtual workshop.

Mr. William Ashby, CDB’s Division Chief (Ag), Economic Infrastructure Division, spoke on the project’s broader implications for the region, noting the “profound” vulnerability of the Caribbean to hydrometeorological hazards. He emphasized that the project’s tools, along with increased public awareness, would greatly enhance the countries’ capacity to design effective drainage and flood protection systems, reducing the risk of social and economic losses.

The 18-month project will produce customized rainfall IDF curves for each BMC, accounting for future climate projections to consider potential shifts in rainfall intensity and frequency. This comprehensive data will facilitate improved disaster preparedness, enabling a more proactive approach to extreme weather events. The kick-off workshop concluded with a detailed roadmap that includes data collection, continued stakeholder engagement, and public awareness efforts.

This initiative signifies a crucial investment in sustainable development and climate resilience, designed to address vulnerabilities associated with extreme rainfall, improve infrastructure, enhance disaster preparedness, and ultimately safeguard lives and livelihoods throughout the Caribbean.

About the Caribbean Development Bank

The Caribbean Development Bank is a regional financial institution established in 1970 for the purpose of contributing to the harmonious economic growth and development of its Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs). More information can be found at caribank.org.

Lyn-Marie Deane

Communications Specialist

Email: ldeane@cimh.edu.bb

About the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology

The Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) is a regional institution established to support the development of meteorological, hydrological, marine, and climate services in the Caribbean. It serves as the technical arm of the Caribbean Meteorological Organization (CMO).