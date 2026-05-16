BREAKING NEWS: Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Shakes Eastern Caribbean, Tremors Felt Across Multiple Islands

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Residents across several Eastern Caribbean territories, including St. Kitts and Nevis, reported feeling tremors on Friday morning after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the region, according to preliminary seismic reports circulating across regional monitoring platforms.

The quake, which was reportedly recorded at approximately 10:50 a.m., affected a wide area stretching across the Eastern Caribbean, with reports indicating tremors were felt in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Saint Barthélemy, Venezuela and the Caribbean Netherlands.

Preliminary information suggests the earthquake occurred approximately 40 kilometres from Antigua and Barbuda, triggering noticeable shaking in several neighboring islands, including St. Kitts and Nevis.

Social media users across the region quickly flooded online platforms with reports of buildings shaking, furniture moving, and brief moments of panic as residents rushed outdoors. In St. Kitts and Nevis, several residents confirmed feeling light to moderate tremors, particularly in elevated areas and multi-storey buildings.

Up to the time of publication, there were no immediate official reports of injuries, major structural damage, or tsunami threats associated with the earthquake. Regional disaster management agencies and seismic monitoring authorities are expected to continue assessments throughout the day.

The Eastern Caribbean lies along an active seismic zone where tectonic plate movement frequently generates earthquakes of varying intensity. Experts have consistently warned that the region remains vulnerable to seismic activity and have encouraged residents to maintain emergency preparedness plans.

Authorities are urging residents to remain calm but vigilant, monitor official updates, and report any structural damage or emergencies to local disaster management agencies.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more official information becomes available.