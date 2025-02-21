3RD PM HARRIS UNLEASHES FURY: SLAMS DREW ADMINISTRATION FOR FAILING THE PEOPLE

“”

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a fiery press conference on Wednesday, February 19, PLP Leader and former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris launched a blistering attack on the Drew administration, condemning its failure to address the crippling cost of living and economic hardship faced by the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Harris accused Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of prioritizing the profits of businesses over the well-being of struggling citizens, calling the government’s approach to economic management a “lazy idea” and a betrayal of the people’s trust.

“They have chosen instead to inflict harm upon the people,” Dr. Harris declared. “The Prime Minister is more focused on protecting business margins rather than tackling the extortionate prices that consumers are forced to pay. Instead of implementing policies to bring relief, he’s talking about calling a meeting with business owners and ‘asking them to go easy.’ What kind of policy is that? That is nonsense!”

Dr. Harris ridiculed a recent Cabinet statement suggesting that prices were going down, dismissing it as an outright falsehood. He pointed to reports from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which forecast even higher prices in 2025.

“Does the Prime Minister even live here?” Harris questioned. “He certainly doesn’t live among the ordinary people of St. Peter’s anymore. He has moved into a gated community, dines on expensive meals, drinks fine wine—all at the taxpayers’ expense—while the rest of the nation struggles to afford basic goods.”

The former Prime Minister accused the administration of being detached and out of touch with the daily struggles of citizens. He criticized the government’s lavish spending, highlighting “frequent furniture changes in the Prime Minister’s government-owned house as if someone in there peeped the bed!”

Dr. Harris reminded the nation that in June 2022, his administration had proposed 17 relief measures to ease economic burdens, something he claims the Drew government has completely abandoned.

He ended his remarks with a rallying call to the people: “This government does not care about you. It does not care about us. And therefore, we must make sure we get rid of this government!”

With tensions rising and economic concerns mounting, Dr. Harris’ passionate address has set the stage for a heated political showdown in the coming months.