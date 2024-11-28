Prime Minister Hon Philip J. Pierre to Deliver Keynote Address at 16th MEDays Forum in Morocco

Castries, Saint Lucia – Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has accepted an invitation to deliver a keynote address at the 16th edition of the MEDays Forum in Tangiers, Morocco on November 29, 2024.

The MEDays Forumis a geostrategic think-tank that brings together high-level decision-makers, state and non-state actors, dignitaries, and government and economic leaders to promote and facilitate bilateral exchanges and address common issues affecting the Global South.

Prime Minister Pierre is among three Heads of Government from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) slated to speak at Plenary Session 4 on the topic – Global Governance in Crisis: Reinventing Multilateralism for a Multipolar Era.

The MEDays Forum is an opportunity for Saint Lucia to pursue cooperation strategies with African and emerging nations of the Global South by creating workable decision-making mechanisms to influence development and build shared resilience against global issues.

The MEDays Forum is organized under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as Prime Minister during the Prime Minister’s absence.