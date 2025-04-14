FROM DIPLOMACY TO DEVELOPMENT: ELSA WILKIN-ARMBRISTER DONATES NETBALLS TO DAME MARCELLA LIBURD

LONDON, ENGLAND & BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (April 2025) — Former St. Kitts and Nevis diplomat and 2023 Caribbean Diplomat of the Year, Elsa Wilkin-Armbrister, continues to lead with heart and purpose from the international stage. Now based in London, Wilkin-Armbrister recently made a heartfelt contribution to her homeland’s youth by donating 25 netballs to Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG JP during the Governor-General’s recent visit to London.

The donation aims to boost netball participation among young women and girls in St. Kitts and Nevis, aligning with Wilkin-Armbrister’s long-standing commitment to women’s empowerment and community development.

In a public statement, Dame Marcella Liburd expressed deep appreciation:

“Thanks to Ms. Wilkin-Ambrister for this significant contribution and for her passion for the development of women in St. Kitts and Nevis. We are deeply grateful.”

This act of generosity further amplifies the multifaceted impact of Wilkin-Armbrister, who in September 2024, officially launched her own global consulting firm — Kenwa Consulting Ltd. — a powerhouse initiative dedicated to building diplomatic bridges and driving sustainable growth across regions and sectors.

About Kenwa Consulting Ltd

Headquartered in London, Kenwa Consulting Ltd is a bold entrepreneurial leap by Wilkin-Armbrister, offering world-class consultancy services across:

Diplomatic representation & public diplomacy

Trade advocacy & economic development strategy

Brand building & global expos

Sustainable tourism, education, and advisory services

“Kenwa Consulting Ltd is designed to provide top-tier consulting services to diplomatic missions, governments, corporations, and individuals, with a focus on long-term, sustainable projects and initiatives,” said Wilkin-Armbrister.

With nearly a decade of diplomatic service, extensive training in Cultural Intelligence, Global Business Mindset, and Soft Diplomacy from Protocol Today Academy (where she also serves as UK representative), Wilkin-Armbrister brings a wealth of experience and passion to her global mission.

Her influence now spans across eight countries, bridging Caribbean heritage with international strategy, and redefining what it means to lead with impact.

A Legacy of Empowerment

A renowned cultural ambassador, advocate for women and girls, former diplomat, and now CEO, Wilkin-Armbrister continues to be a source of pride for St. Kitts and Nevis, blazing new trails from London to the Caribbean — and everywhere in between.

#KenwaConsulting #ElsaWilkinArmbrister #WomenInLeadership #EmpowerWithKenwa #GlobalDiplomacy #SportForChange #NetballEmpowerment #CaribbeanExcellence