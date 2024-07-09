Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion in Cayon. Violent Crime Continues to Plague the Federation as Police Grapple with Escalating Murders, Shootings, and Robberies

St. Kitts, July 8, 2024 — The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to struggle with an unrelenting surge in violent crime, as the police grapple with escalating murders, shootings, and robberies. The latest incident in this disturbing trend is an armed home invasion in Cayon.

Police are currently investigating a reported home invasion that occurred on July 7, 2024, at the residence of Desmond Tatham in Cayon, St. Kitts. According to Tatham’s report, three armed and masked assailants entered his home and confronted him. During the incident, the intruders searched the premises, and one of them struck Tatham on the head with the butt of a firearm, causing injury.

After the assailants left, Tatham reported the incident to the Cayon Police Station. Police promptly issued him a medical form and escorted him to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment.

This incident adds to the growing list of violent crimes that have plagued the Federation in recent months, causing widespread concern among citizens. The police are under increasing pressure to address the escalating situation and restore a sense of safety and security in the community.