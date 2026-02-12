MARRIOTT WALKS AWAY: LANDS LEASED BY DR. DENZIL DOUGLAS LABOUR ADMINISTRATION NOW HANDED BACK TO PM DREW LABOUR ADMINISTRATION AS BURDENSOME FRIGATE BAY GOLF COURSE RETURNS TO STATE CONTROL

Government Reclaims Hundreds of Acres as Burdensome Golf Operations Become Unsustainable

St. Kitts Marriott Resort

Frigate Bay Golf Limited

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — In what is being hailed by the government as a “landmark agreement,” the return of vast swathes of Frigate Bay lands to the State marks a dramatic turning point in one of the Federation’s most historically significant development projects.

But beneath the triumphant language delivered in Parliament on Thursday, February 12, 2026, lies a more sobering economic reality: Marriott has effectively relinquished control of a golf course that has long been viewed as financially burdensome and increasingly uneconomical to maintain.

The question now confronting the nation is stark — is this a strategic national reclamation, or a corporate unloading dressed in patriotic prose?

A HISTORY ROOTED IN LABOUR POLICY

To understand the gravity of the moment, one must return to the origins of Frigate Bay itself.

The Frigate Bay Estate was compulsorily acquired under the visionary but controversial leadership of former Premier Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, who initiated the acquisition process in 1952. It was ultimately finalised in 1973 under the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Government.

The acquisition included:

850 acres designated for residential development

designated for residential development 300 acres earmarked for commercial expansion

earmarked for commercial expansion 450 acres reserved for golf course lands

It was a bold act of state-led development — one rooted in land redistribution, tourism growth, and long-term national empowerment.

Nearly three decades later, in 2002, under the administration of former Prime Minister Denzil Douglas, significant portions of these lands were leased to Marriott as part of an aggressive tourism expansion strategy.

At the time, the move was framed as transformational.

Today, the cycle appears to have come full circle.

THE GOLF COURSE: A TROUBLED ASSET

The Frigate Bay Golf Course, once marketed as a luxury amenity enhancing the island’s tourism brand, has in recent years faced mounting operational challenges:

High maintenance costs in a tropical climate

Water usage pressures

Declining global demand for resort-based golf tourism

Rising operational overheads

Industry analysts have long whispered what few officials would openly admit: maintaining a full 18-hole golf course in a small-island economy is extraordinarily expensive.

Marriott’s decision to relinquish the lands suggests what many suspected — the asset had become more liability than legacy.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED

Prime Minister Terrance Drew told Parliament that the State has secured:

Full ownership of the golf course lands

Full ownership of all shares in Frigate Bay Golf Limited

An additional 77.23 acres of prime land

Breakdown of newly secured lands:

16.10 acres — Northern holes adjacent to Koi Resort

— Northern holes adjacent to Koi Resort 13.16 acres — Prime vacant land overlooking Half Moon Bay

— Prime vacant land overlooking Half Moon Bay 47.97 acres — Land between Frigate Bay Road, Earles Mornes, Bird Rock, and upper Frigate Bay

Government oversight will now fall under the Ministry of Tourism and the Frigate Bay Development Corporation.

The administration insists this represents a restoration of national control and a continuation of Labour’s historic land empowerment agenda.

NO “DIRECT FINANCIAL COST” — BUT AT WHAT PRICE?

The Prime Minister emphasised that the agreement was achieved at “no direct financial cost” to the Government.

Instead, compensation to the Royal St. Kitts Group of Companies was structured through the issuance of 725 Public Benefit Units (PBUs) under the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

This mechanism — while technically non-cash — raises serious economic policy questions:

What is the real opportunity cost of 725 PBUs?

How much future CBI revenue was effectively pledged?

What precedent does this set for asset restructuring?

Additionally, a US$10 million loan extended in 2023 to support Marriott operations is reportedly scheduled for full repayment by Q2 2026, with US$3.1 million already repaid.

While government projects at least US$2.5 million in application fee revenue from the PBU mechanism, critics argue that such calculations require far greater transparency.

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT OR RISKY EXPANSION?

Plans announced include:

Luxury villas and potentially a high-end hotel on the 13.16-acre parcel

Subdivision of 47.97 acres into residential and commercial lots

Special focus on young citizens accessing land ownership

Collaboration with local banks to facilitate financing

On paper, the proposal is ambitious and populist-friendly.

In practice, however, key uncertainties remain:

Will demand justify luxury expansion?

Can the State effectively manage and market golf operations?

Will maintenance costs now burden taxpayers?

Is sustainable tourism compatible with golf’s environmental footprint?

FULL CIRCLE — OR FISCAL GAMBLE?

The Frigate Bay story spans 74 years — from compulsory acquisition under Bradshaw, to international leasing under Douglas, to reacquisition under Drew.

History may record this as:

A restoration of sovereign land control

A masterstroke of negotiation

Or an expensive gamble masked in rhetoric

What is undeniable is this: Frigate Bay has once again become the epicentre of national economic strategy.

The coming years will determine whether this move strengthens the Federation’s tourism model — or burdens it with a costly legacy in manicured greens and uncertain returns.

For now, the applause in Parliament must give way to scrutiny in the public square.