RUBIO LANDS IN BASSETERRE: WASHINGTON SIGNALS STRATEGIC RESET AS CARICOM TURNS 50

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — February 25, 2026 — In a defining diplomatic moment for the Federation, United States Secretary of State touched down in St. Kitts and Nevis Tuesday night for the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of .

Under a moonlit Caribbean sky, a U.S. Air Force — the military variant of the Boeing 757 used for executive transport — rolled onto the runway at . Emblazoned with “United States of America,” the aircraft symbolized more than arrival; it signaled strategic intent.

The C-32A, frequently used by the U.S. Vice President (as Air Force Two), the First Lady, and the Secretary of State, is equipped with secure communications systems designed to allow American leadership to operate globally at a moment’s notice. Its presence in Basseterre underscores Washington’s sharpened focus on the Caribbean Basin amid shifting geopolitical currents.

Rubio’s visit comes as CARICOM marks 50 years of regional integration — a milestone summit unfolding against the backdrop of intensifying global competition, the Haiti security crisis, energy transition debates, climate vulnerability, and renewed scrutiny of maritime trafficking routes. With U.S. Southern Command recently active in regional waters and hemispheric diplomacy in flux, the timing is significant.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, hosting a sitting U.S. Secretary of State at such a consequential gathering elevates its diplomatic profile. For CARICOM, Rubio’s presence affirms that the Caribbean is no longer a peripheral theatre, but a strategic crossroads in the Americas.

As leaders deliberate security cooperation, economic resilience, and climate financing, one message resonates clearly: the Caribbean matters — and the world is watching.