Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso —

In a world desperate for real leadership, Burkina Faso’s 37-year-old firebrand President Ibrahim Traoré is rewriting the rules — and surviving every attempt to stop him.

Since storming to power in September 2022 after overthrowing the feeble and unpopular Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, Traoré has survived a staggering 18 assassination and coup attempts, including a dramatic plot backed by foreign powers as recently as last week. But each attack seems only to strengthen his resolve — and supercharge his popularity.

And it’s easy to see why the people have rallied behind him:

Colonial cosplay OUT, African pride IN : Traoré banned the wearing of British blond wigs and gowns in Burkina Faso’s courts. Lawyers must now proudly wear 100% African attire , signaling a fierce break from colonial mentalities.

: Traoré in Burkina Faso’s courts. Lawyers must now proudly wear , signaling a fierce break from colonial mentalities. French influence booted out the door : He expelled French troops from Burkinabè soil and dropped French as the official language , elevating the nation’s rich local languages instead — a seismic move toward true sovereignty.

: He from Burkinabè soil and , elevating the nation’s rich local languages instead — a seismic move toward true sovereignty. Gold for Burkina Faso, not Europe : Two major gold mines were nationalized , and instead of shipping unrefined riches to Europe and the U.S., Traoré built a national gold refinery in 2024 capable of processing 150 tons of gold annually — keeping Burkina Faso’s wealth where it belongs.

: Two major , and instead of shipping unrefined riches to Europe and the U.S., Traoré in 2024 capable of processing — keeping Burkina Faso’s wealth where it belongs. Real leadership, real sacrifice : In a rare move for any world leader, Traoré cut the salaries of ministers by 30% — and raised civil servants’ salaries by 50% , putting the nation’s workers ahead of the elites.

: In a rare move for any world leader, Traoré — and , putting the nation’s workers ahead of the elites. Nation-building in action: Under his leadership, new schools, airports, and roads are springing up across the country, laying the foundation for a modern and self-reliant Burkina Faso.

The message is clear: Ibrahim Traoré isn’t just surviving — he’s thriving, fighting, and building a new future for his people.

“They may come with their coups, their assassins, and their bribes. But the soul of Burkina Faso is not for sale,” one supporter declared at a recent rally, where thousands chanted his name.

At just 37 years old, Traoré has become a symbol of defiance, dignity, and African renaissance.

While foreign powers plot, Burkina Faso marches forward — led by the youngest, boldest president on Earth.

And if history has anything to say,

Ibrahim Traoré is just getting started.