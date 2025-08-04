MARCUS OF THE WOODS: “We Would Give Our Souls to Hell Before Returning to Slavery” — The 1834 Revolt That Shook St. Kitts

— SKN Times Emancipation Featured Article

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis commemorates another Emancipation Day, the time has come to properly honour the man whose name echoed through the sugarcane fields and forested hills in the summer of 1834 — Marcus of the Woods, the fugitive-turned-freedom fighter who led the island’s most coordinated rebellion against the deceptive system of apprenticeship that followed slavery.

For too long, the history books have called it a “riot.” But in truth, the resistance that shook St. Kitts in August 1834 was a bold, organized stand for real freedom — and at the center of it all was a man the British feared and the people revered: Marcus, also known as the “King of the Woods.”

A Fugitive Turned Revolutionary Leader

Born in St. Kitts and enslaved at the La Guerite estate, Marcus escaped in 1813 and lived as a fugitive in the mountainous interior for over 20 years, evading colonial authorities and building alliances with other runaways. By 1834, he had become the charismatic leader of a mobile group of rebels — the “Wood Negroes” — who openly defied plantation rule and inspired enslaved Africans across the island.

As the so-called Emancipation Day approached, Marcus’ message spread like wildfire: that the Apprenticeship system — which forced newly “freed” Africans to continue working without wages — was nothing more than slavery by another name.

Their defiant rallying cry?

“Me free; no bind; no work.”

On August 2, 1834, in a coordinated action across at least a dozen estates, tools were laid down, animals left unfed, and thousands fled into the mountains to resist. It was not chaos. It was rebellion. It was the first large-scale labour strike in the history of St. Kitts.

Colonial Violence, But Not Victory

The colonial response was swift and savage. Martial law was declared. Redcoat soldiers were deployed. Homes and huts were burned. Dozens of apprentices were flogged or imprisoned. And yet — Marcus remained uncaptured.

He haunted the ridges and ravines, his musket and machete symbols of a freedom that would not be bartered or delayed.

National Hero Nomination Gathers Steam

Now, nearly 200 years later, historian Dr. Gillian Gill is leading a public call to nominate Marcus of the Woods as a National Hero of St. Kitts and Nevis. In a widely shared article on LinkedIn, Dr. Gill outlines how Marcus meets all the legal and moral criteria for hero status:

He was born in St. Kitts .

. He sacrificed his liberty for the people’s freedom.

for the people’s freedom. He led one of the most significant uprisings in Kittitian history.

one of the most significant uprisings in Kittitian history. He has inspired generations with his example of courage and conviction.

“Marcus resisted not just slavery, but also the lie of freedom without justice,” Dr. Gill writes. “He should stand among the pantheon of National Heroes.”

Support for the nomination is growing rapidly, with a petition on Change.org already circulating among regional historians, educators, and community leaders.

A Legacy Worth More Than a Footnote

Though Marcus never lived to see the full abolition of apprenticeship in 1838, his legacy is etched in every Kittitian who refuses to accept injustice. He was more than a runaway. He was a strategist. A leader. A revolutionary. A man whose name deserves to be carved in stone at National Heroes Park.

This Emancipation Day, we remember not just freedom — but the fight for it.

We remember Marcus of the Woods.

We remember the man who would “give his soul to hell before returning to slavery.”

Inspired by historical records including Richard Frucht’s “Emancipation and Revolt in the West Indies: St. Kitts, 1834,” and Dr. Gillian Gill’s LinkedIn article on the National Hero nomination.

