USVI MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE FOR MURDER OF ST. KITTS NATIONAL QUANZA HEATH — TRAGEDY STRIKES FAMILY FOR SECOND GENERATION

Late Quanza Heath Kertis Tonge

ST. CROIX / BASSETERRE — A United States Virgin Islands man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal killing of St. Kitts national Quanza Heath, closing a violent chapter that shocked both St. Croix and the Federation.

The V.I. Department of Justice confirmed that 34-year-old Kertis Tonge Jr. received the maximum penalty on November 19, 2025, handed down by Judge Ernest E. Morris Jr., following a sweeping list of felony convictions tied to a deadly October 23, 2024 shooting inside the Lorraine Village housing community.

Tonge was found guilty by a jury on September 10, 2025 on multiple charges, including:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Reckless endangerment

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of ammunition

THE DEADLY SHOOTING

Court documents reveal that Tonge arrived uninvited at an apartment in Lorraine Village shortly before noon, igniting a dispute with the occupants. During the confrontation, he opened fire into the residence, striking Heath multiple times.

Prosecutors confirmed he fired three shots into the apartment, which was occupied not only by Heath and an adult woman, but also several children—escalating the tragedy and endangering multiple lives.

A resident immediately called 911. Responding officers found Heath critically wounded; he was rushed to Juan F. Luis Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

DOJ: JUSTICE DELIVERED

Attorney General Gordon C. Rhea hailed the sentence as a victory for justice and community safety, crediting prosecutors, investigators, the VIPD, witnesses, and jury members for their relentless work.

“Our communities are safer when people engage in the justice system… We remain committed to protecting our communities and pursuing justice for victims and their families.” — AG Gordon C. Rhea

A FAMILY STRUCK BY VIOLENCE TWICE

Heath’s killing is especially painful to the St. Kitts community, as he was the son of well-known slain St. Kitts-Nevis national Noel “Zambo” Heath, who was gunned down in 2012 outside his Trafalgar Village home.

Now, tragedy has struck a second generation.

CLOSURE BUT NOT HEALING

While the life sentence delivers legal closure, community members on both islands say the emotional wounds remain deep—especially for a family that has endured not one, but two devastating murders over the past decade.

Heath’s death reinforces the grim reality of rising gun violence affecting families across borders from St. Kitts to the Virgin Islands.