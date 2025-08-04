SHOCKING NEW U.S. VISA RULE: Caribbean and CBI Nationals May Have to Pay Up to $15,000 to Enter America

Washington, D.C. – August 4, 2025 – The U.S. government has announced a controversial new pilot visa bond program that could require some foreign nationals, including tourists from the Caribbean and Citizenship by Investment (CBI) countries, to post a bond of up to USD $15,000 as a condition for receiving a nonimmigrant visa.

According to the U.S. Department of State and confirmed by a recent Reuters report, the new program will last for 12 months and targets countries identified as having:

High visa overstay rates

Weaknesses in document security controls

Citizenship by Investment programs that allow citizenship without residency

This means several Caribbean nations — including St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and Saint Lucia — could see their citizens subjected to a $5,000, $10,000, or even $15,000 bond before being granted U.S. visa approval.

A Barrier to Mobility or National Security Measure?

Critics argue that this program could make U.S. travel inaccessible for many from low- and middle-income countries, especially in the Caribbean, where the economic burden of a high bond could block access to education, medical care, family reunification, and tourism.

Analysts also view the program as a direct challenge to CBI nations. It raises serious concerns about how U.S. authorities perceive the integrity and vetting practices of Caribbean citizenship programs that have long been relied upon for national development.

Broader Visa Crackdown

The bond is not the only concern. The initiative reflects a broader trend of heightened scrutiny in U.S. visa processing, including more intensive interviews, background checks, and expanded security measures.

Who’s Exempt?

Citizens of countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program will not be subject to the bond requirement. However, most Caribbean nations are not part of this program, placing them at higher risk of being affected.

Implementation Timeline

The bond policy will take effect 15 days after its formal publication in the U.S. Federal Register and will be implemented for an initial 12-month trial period. Affected countries will be named before the start of enforcement.

This development poses significant implications for travel, tourism, diplomacy, and economic stability in the region. It has already sparked diplomatic concerns among leaders and could escalate into a major flashpoint between the United States and its Caribbean neighbors.

Times Caribbean Global will continue to monitor this evolving story.