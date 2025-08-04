CARIBBEAN MUSIC ROYALTY HONOURED: BURNING FLAMES TO BE MADE NATIONAL HEROES IN ANTIGUA & BARBUDA!

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – August 3, 2025 — In a historic and emotional tribute befitting Caribbean music royalty, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda has announced a sweeping series of national honours for the region’s most iconic jam band — Burning Flames — marking their 40th anniversary as undisputed kings of soca and cultural ambassadors of the region.

In a statement issued by Prime Minister Gaston Browne and his Cabinet, it was revealed that Potters Main Road — home to the band’s roots — will now be officially renamed “The Burning Flames Highway”, permanently engraving the band’s name into the island’s infrastructure and legacy.

But that’s just the beginning.

All four members of Burning Flames will be:

Nominated for National Awards at the next Independence Awards Ceremony

at the next Independence Awards Ceremony Granted Diplomatic Passports to represent Antigua and Barbuda internationally with the respect and honour deserving of cultural heroes

“This is a proud moment not just for Antigua and Barbuda,” said Prime Minister Browne, “but for every Caribbean citizen whose Carnival and culture have been ignited by the fire of Burning Flames since 1985.”

For four decades, Burning Flames have shaped the sonic identity of the region — from the electrifying “Workey Workey” to Carnival anthems that echo through every fete, street jam, and calypso stage. Their fusion of soca, calypso, and live instrumentation revolutionized the genre, inspiring generations of musicians and fans alike.

Diplomatic Status, Cultural Impact

The issuance of diplomatic passports to the band’s members is a bold cultural gesture, elevating them to a status rarely seen among entertainers. It grants them the recognition not only as artists but as official cultural envoys, highlighting their unmatched contribution to the region’s creative identity.

“This gesture is long overdue,” said one Carnival promoter. “Burning Flames isn’t just a band — they are the heartbeat of Caribbean celebration.”

Congratulations to Burning Flames — the legends, the leaders, the legacy.

Long live the fire that continues to burn bright across the Caribbean and beyond.

