“LABOUR IS THE PROBLEM!” — DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS UNLEASHES SCATHING ATTACK AT ELECTRIFYING PLP CONVENTION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a fiery and emotionally charged address before a roaring crowd of supporters at the People’s Labour Party (PLP) National Convention, PLP Leader and 3rd Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, didn’t hold back — delivering a blistering indictment of the current Labour-led administration and boldly declaring: “Labour is the problem!”

As chants of “Bring back PLP!” echoed through Greenlands Park, Harris’s booming declaration sent shockwaves across the political landscape:

“Labour is the problem. Labour is the problem. And we acknowledge, all of us and our families, that the only solution is a People’s Labour Party-led government.”

The crowd erupted in agreement, waving flags, punching fists in the air, and reaffirming their resolve that the current state of the country is nothing short of a national emergency under Labour’s failed rule.

A COUNTRY IN CRISIS, A MOVEMENT IN MOTION

With St. Kitts and Nevis reeling from record crime rates, a collapsing healthcare system, skyrocketing cost of living, and widespread unemployment, Dr. Harris laid the blame squarely at the feet of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his Labour government.

“Our consciences will not allow us to allow the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to suffer no more,” Harris proclaimed, his voice rising with passion. “We will right the wrongs. We know that better can be done.”

He slammed the Drew-led administration for abandoning the poor and vulnerable, cutting lifeline social programs, and leading the country into moral and economic decline.

“WHEN I LED TEAM UNITY, A LOT OF GOOD CAME”

Dr. Harris reminded the nation of the transformational progress under his 7.5-year leadership of the Team Unity coalition — a period marked by economic growth, housing projects, widespread employment, and the groundbreaking Poverty Alleviation Program (PAP).

“When I led Team Unity, a lot of good came to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Better can be done again — but only under PLP,” Harris affirmed.

A GOVERNMENT FOR ALL PEOPLE

Promising an inclusive, people-centered government built on competence and compassion, Dr. Harris emphasized:

“Our government will include people from all walks of life… because we are a people-centric party. Our mission is about the amelioration of our people.”

With his signature blend of firebrand rhetoric and policy clarity, Harris repositioned PLP as the only serious alternative to the floundering Labour administration — one capable of restoring dignity, development, and delivery to a disillusioned electorate.

A RESURGING PLP, A DEFIANT MESSAGE

This latest declaration is a clarion call to action. “Labour is the problem,” may go down in history as the moment the PLP reignited its march back to power — armed with a passionate base, a proven leader, and a country desperate for redemption.

As the sun set on Greenlands Park, one thing was clear: Dr. Timothy Harris isn’t just calling out failure — he’s preparing for a comeback.

#LabourIsTheProblem #BringBackPLP #TimothyHarrisReturns #SKNPolitics #PLPConvention2025