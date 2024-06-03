Mark Pennyfeather and Brianna Brantley Wed, Uniting Prominent St. Kitts and Nevis Families

This weekend marked a joyous occasion as Mark Pennyfeather and Brianna Brantley were wed, bringing together the esteemed Pennyfeathers of St. Kitts and the Brantleys of Nevis into one unified family. We ask for your prayers for this beautiful couple, that they may enjoy a lifetime of happiness together. God bless you, Mark and Brianna!

Brianna Brantley, an Associate at Daniel Brantley, specializes in commercial litigation, investment, banking, finance and fintech, and trusts. Her impressive legal expertise includes cryptocurrency mining, arbitration award enforcement, international judgments, estate planning, tax consequences, corporate domicile transfer, residency requirements, and the Citizenship by Investment program.

Brianna’s academic credentials are outstanding. She holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree with First Class Honours from City, University of London, where she graduated with the highest average in her year. She further earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Bar Professional Training from the City Law School, and a Master of Law in Commercial Law from the University of Cambridge, focusing on International Commercial Litigation, International Financial Law, International Investment Law, and Advanced Private Law.

Mark Pennyfeather has six years of experience in business development and management in St. Kitts and Nevis, primarily focusing on logistics and information technology. He currently serves as the Executive Director of KANE Group of Companies. Previously, he worked as Assistant Manager of Business Development at KDP Enterprises Incorporated and as a Diesel Exhaust Fluid Systems Intern at General Motors in Ontario, Canada. Mark holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, where he was involved in the Waterloo Hybrid and Waterloo Formula Electric societies.

As the couple embarks on their new journey together, their union represents a significant merger of two influential families, promising a bright future filled with shared success and happiness.