Statia Participates in National Dialogue on Tackling Discrimination in Public Service

The St. Eustatius (Statia) Government took part in a key working session on 13 June, hosted by the Dutch State Commission against Discrimination and Racism at the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science in The Hague.

Statia was represented by Island Governor Alida Francis, who was joined by the Island Governor of Saba and the Island Secretary of Bonaire. The meeting was chaired by Dr Joyce Sylvester, Chair of the State Commission, who was accompanied by members of the Commission’s research and advisory team. Dr Sylvester, a former senator and acting mayor, underscored the importance of including the Caribbean Netherlands in the national dialogue on structural discrimination.

The session focused on the Commission’s recent findings, which highlight persistent institutional discrimination within Dutch public services. Discussions centred on a proposal to introduce a statutory Public Sector Equality Duty (PSD), requiring public institutions to take proactive, legally mandated steps to promote equal treatment and prevent discrimination. The proposal draws inspiration from similar legal frameworks in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

A central instrument presented was the Discrimination Test for Public Services (Discriminatietoets Publieke Dienstverlening), a diagnostic tool developed by the State Commission. This test helps public organisations systematically assess where policies, decisions or services may pose a risk of discrimination whether intentional or unintentional. It has been piloted with the Municipality of Arnhem, Customs, and DUO, and is intended to be used on a recurring basis as part of a structural approach. The Commission is now exploring its future application in the Caribbean Netherlands, including on Statia.

During the meeting, Governor Francis shared insights into Statia’s progress in building fair and inclusive public services, while also outlining the challenges the island faces in navigating institutional reform within a small-scale governance context.

The Island Governor extends her sincere thanks to Dr Sylvester and the State Commission for the invitation to take part in this timely and important discussion. Engaging the Caribbean Netherlands in these national conversations is vital to ensuring that solutions reflect the diversity of experiences across the Kingdom.

This working session is part of the lead-up to the Commission’s fourth progress report, to be published in September 2025. The report will present legal options for embedding equality obligations into Dutch legislation, based on ongoing dialogue with stakeholders.

As the Caribbean Netherlands plays a growing role in shaping national equality policies, Statia remains engaged and committed to advancing inclusive governance and equitable public service.