Konris Maynard Elected Vice President of CTU, Puts SKN in Tech Spotlight !

Big news for St. Kitts and Nevis! The Honorable Konris Maynard, Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, just landed the role of Vice President of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) after the General Conference of Ministers on October 2nd. Talk about leveling up!

With this new gig, Maynard is set to help roll out some serious tech upgrades across the Caribbean. His election gives SKN a golden opportunity to help shape the future of telecommunications in the region—think faster internet, better cybersecurity, and cooler tech innovations for everyone.

Maynard’s focus as VP? Expanding broadband access (hello, faster Wi-Fi!), tightening up on cybersecurity, and making sure the Caribbean keeps its digital game strong. This win is a major power move for St. Kitts and Nevis, putting us right in the middle of some big conversations about the future of tech in the region.

Regional leaders are hyped about his election, seeing it as a chance to unite the Caribbean’s voice in the global tech scene. Looks like SKN is ready to bring some island flavor to the tech world!

