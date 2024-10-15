“AFTER TWO YEARS IN OFFICE, PRIME MINISTER DREW DECLARES ‘THE TIME TO LEAD IS NOW’ IN BATTLE AGAINST NCDs”

After two years at the helm as Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew has boldly declared that “the time to lead is now” in the fight against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in St. Kitts and Nevis. Since taking office, NCDs such as diabetes and hypertension have surged to astronomical levels, becoming the leading cause of death in the Federation.

With more than 80% of deaths between 2017 and 2021 linked to NCDs, Prime Minister Dr. Drew is now taking decisive action, calling on health professionals, NGOs, and the private sector to unite in accelerating interventions to combat the ongoing crisis. This urgent plea was made during his address for the Global Week of Action on NCDs, observed from October 15-22, 2024, under the theme “The Time to Lead is Now.”

“These diseases are our biggest public health problem,” Dr. Drew emphasized. “As a physician and Minister of Health, I am convinced that the time to scale up the NCD response is now. The Ministry of Health and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis are fully committed to this fight.”

The government’s response includes a multi-pronged approach to prevention, screening, early detection, and the management of NCDs through evidence-based treatment. This effort is aimed at curbing severe complications like strokes and heart attacks. One cornerstone of this strategy is the implementation of the Global HEARTS Programme in health centres across the Federation, which focuses on controlling hypertension and diabetes.

In addition to continuing the SKN Moves initiative, the certification of the JNF General Hospital as a Baby-Friendly Hospital under the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) is a key aspect of the government’s fight against NCDs. Research shows that breastfeeding plays a significant role in reducing the risk of developing NCDs later in life.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew underscored the importance of these public health interventions: “The fight against NCDs is real and worsening as our population ages.”

Looking to the future, Dr. Drew announced plans to bolster community-based health services and primary care, while expanding strategic partnerships with local and regional entities. These partnerships are expected to strengthen efforts in NCD prevention and control.

With the Global Week of Action on NCDs serving as a rallying point, Prime Minister Drew has made it clear: the time to lead is now, and the fight against NCDs will only intensify from here.